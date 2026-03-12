Ink Different Tattoos Launches San Diego Tattoo Apprenticeship Program with Deville Tattoo

Ink Different Become A Tattoo Artist Deville Tattoo

In Partnership with West Coast Tattoo Icon Nemo One, the Program Brings Real Apprenticeships and Career-Building Opportunities to San Diego

Nemo One and Deville Tattoo are a true part of San Diego’s tattoo DNA. The culture, consistency, legacy, and creative energy are exactly what we look for in a studio partner.” — Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce its new San Diego tattoo apprenticeship program in collaboration with Deville Tattoo, led by acclaimed Tattoo Artist and mentor Nemo One. This exciting new partnership brings Ink Different’s traditional tattoo apprenticeship model to San Diego, creating new opportunities for aspiring Tattoo Artists to train under the most experienced and professional Tattoo Artists in the world.“Nemo One and Deville Tattoo are a true part of San Diego’s tattoo DNA. The culture, consistency, legacy, and creative energy are exactly what we look for in a studio partner,” says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. “With Nemo leading the way, this isn’t just a great apprenticeship location; it’s a gateway to gigantic career potential for artists who are serious about their future.”Together, Ink Different and Deville Tattoo are creating a space where aspiring Tattoo Artists can learn the craft with purpose, discipline, and real guidance. It’s more than an apprenticeship. It’s a launchpad for aspiring Tattoo Artists who are ready to do the work and build a future in one of the most respected studios in Southern California.A Real Path to a Tattoo Career in San DiegoInk Different’s Tattoo Apprenticeship Program provides a clear, step-by-step path from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist. Apprentices train inside professional studios, such as Deville Tattoo. There’s one-on-one mentorship, practical studio hours, and ongoing support throughout the journey, including a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.This apprenticeship isn’t a shortcut or a side hustle. It’s a fully guided career path for those who want to become a Tattoo Artist , ready to put in the work and build a future in tattooing.Now Enrolling in San DiegoEnrollment is now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship in San Diego. Whether you’re just getting started or transitioning from another creative career, this program is designed to help you grow with confidence inside a supportive, professional environment.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.comAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is changing the tattoo industry by providing accessible, hands-on tattoo education led by experienced professionals who genuinely care. Through structured apprenticeships in active studios across the U.S., Ink Different offers aspiring Tattoo Artists the training, mentorship, and career support they need to succeed. With both Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company is helping artists from all walks of life build lasting, professional tattoo careers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.