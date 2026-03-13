Ink Different Tattoos Expands to Seattle with Tattoo Apprenticeship at NieU Studio

Ink Different Tattoos Become A Tattoo Artist NieU Studio

In Partnership with Visionary Studio NieU and Artist PingPing, Ink Different Brings Its College-Alternative Tattoo Apprenticeship to the Pacific Northwest

What stood out to us about NieU Studio is the clarity of its artistic vision. PingPing knows who she is as a Tattoo Artist and a mentor, and her craftsmanship creates a powerful learning environment.” — Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in Seattle , Washington, in collaboration with the innovative and artist-driven NieU Studio, led by acclaimed Tattoo Artist PingPing. This partnership brings Ink Different’s structured, real-world tattoo apprenticeship program to the Pacific Northwest, offering aspiring Tattoo Artists a clear and supported path into a professional, AI-proof creative career.“What stood out to us about NieU Studio is the clarity of its artistic vision,” says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. “PingPing knows who she is as a Tattoo Artist and a mentor, and her craftsmanship creates a powerful learning environment for aspiring artists.”Recognized for its refined aesthetic and contemporary artistic approach, NieU Studio has established itself as a distinctive presence in Seattle’s tattoo scene. Now, through its partnership with Ink Different, the studio will serve as the official home of the Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in the region.A College Alternative in SeattleInk Different’s Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like NieU Studio, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.Tattooing remains an AI-proof career, rooted in human creativity, craftsmanship, and connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a realistic pathway from passion to profession.Graduates complete the program industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and equipped with the technical skills, professionalism, and studio experience needed to succeed in today’s competitive tattoo industry.Now Enrolling in SeattleApplications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at NieU Studio in Seattle. Whether you’re a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or a professional pivoting into a creative field, this program offers structure, mentorship, and a direct path to a lasting career.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.comAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education as a clear college alternative, offering real apprenticeships in real studios nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career development, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company continues to raise the standard for professional tattoo education across the country.

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