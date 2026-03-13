Ink Different Tattoos Launches Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Las Vegas with Trip Ink Tattoo Co.

Ink Different Tattoos Become A Tattoo Artist Trip Ink Tattoo Co.

In Partnership with Renowned Tattoo Artist Rick Trip, Ink Different Expands Its Tattoo Apprenticeship to the Heart of Las Vegas

Rick and his collective at Trip Ink Tattoo have created an environment where excellence is expected and creativity thrives.” — Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its new tattoo apprenticeship program in Las Vegas , through an exclusive partnership with the iconic Trip Ink Tattoo Co., led by celebrated tattoo artist and industry mentor Rick Trip. This partnership brings Ink Different’s real-world, artist-guided apprenticeship program to a city known for bold expression, artistic energy, and high standards in the tattoo world.“Rick and his collective at Trip Ink Tattoo have created an environment where excellence is expected and creativity thrives,” says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. “Partnering with Rick means bringing our mission to life in a studio and city that values artistry at the highest level.”Over the decades, Rick Trip built Trip Ink Tattoo Co. into the respected tattoo studio it is now, known for its polished aesthetic, creative diversity, and rock-solid commitment to the client experience. Rick’s leadership and mentorship have shaped dozens of artists over the years, and now, with Ink Different, he’s opening the door to the next level of future Tattoo Artists in one of the most exciting tattoo environments in the country.Tattoo Apprenticeships in Las Vegas Done DifferentlyInk Different’s Tattoo Apprenticeship Program offers a clear, structured path from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist. No guesswork, no gatekeeping. Tattoo apprentices train in professional studios, such as Trip Ink Tattoo Co., under the guidance of experienced mentors like Rick Trip. They gain hands-on experience, build their portfolios, and receive personalized mentorship throughout the process, including a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.Las Vegas offers a fast-paced, creatively rich backdrop for anyone who wants to become a Tattoo Artist , allowing them to immerse themselves in the craft while learning from professionals who’ve built lasting careers.Now Enrolling in Las VegasEnrollment is now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship in Las Vegas. Whether you’re starting from scratch or looking to turn your passion into a profession, this program is designed to meet you where you are and help you level up, with real guidance in a studio built for success.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.comAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education with real apprenticeships in real studios, led by working professionals who care. With a commitment to equal opportunity, high standards, and mentorship-first training, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists across the country with the tools, structure, and support they need to build lasting careers. With both Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company continues to raise the bar for professional tattoo education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.