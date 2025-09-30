Broad Coalition Commends Emergency Transportation Package

Today, a broad coalition of Oregonians joined Governor Tina Kotek to commend legislators for completing the special session and passing House Bill 3991A, which funds basic maintenance and operations for Oregon's roads, bridges, and transit agencies. The Governor confirmed that the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) immediately halted the pending layoffs of essential staff, which threatened deep service cuts across the state.

“The people who came together to solve this crisis don't always agree, but they recognized the urgency of the situation. Oregon families were counting on us,” Governor Kotek said. “When winter weather hits this year, Oregon families will be able to depend on road crews to get to where they need to go, businesses will be able to move their goods, and first responders will be able to get to emergencies.”

Service cuts would have slowed emergency response times, left basic necessary maintenance like filling potholes and clearing brush undone, and closed roads that Oregonians rely on during winter storms. Service cuts to transit agencies would have reduced essential transportation Oregonians rely on to go about their lives, especially in rural parts of the state.

“As government leaders, one of the most essential responsibilities we have to our constituents is that when they dial 911, they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that help is going to get there soon,” State Representative Dacia Grayber (D-Southwest Portland and East Beaverton) said. Our deferred maintenance and aging infrastructure have thrown that promise into jeopardy. Today, we have taken a definitive and necessary step to keeping that promise.”

"Public investment sets the table for private prosperity," State Senator Anthony Broadman (D-Bend) said. "In Central Oregon, that means our breweries, manufacturers, and tourism businesses can get their products to market and their workers to jobs. House Bill 3991A keeps commerce moving, protects local jobs, and ensures the investments that make our region strong don’t stall when winter hits."

“Every Oregonian deserves roads that are safe, reliable, and open—whether you live in Portland or on the Coast,” State Representative Cyrus Javadi (D-Tillamook) said. “This bill isn’t perfect, but it’s necessary. We stopped pink slips from going out, kept snowplows on the road, and made sure first responders can get where they’re needed. At the same time, we pushed through stronger oversight and real accountability at ODOT so taxpayers can trust the dollars are spent wisely. That balance of keeping people safe today and demanding better stewardship tomorrow is why I supported this package.”

"Legislators did the right thing to keep Oregonians safe," Jason Lawrence, vice president of SEIU 403 ODOT Sublocal 730 said. "This funding keeps experienced ODOT crews on the job -- repairing roads, clearing hazards, and responding when emergencies happen -- so families, school buses, and commerce can drive safer all year round, especially in winter when snow can make traveling dangerous."

"When inclement weather happens, it’s not just ODOT workers out there keeping our local roads safe and accessible,” Benton County Public Works employee Joe Moore said. “Our county and city transportation workers are making sure that roads are plowed, floods are mitigated, and sinkholes are filled. Passing this transportation bill and keeping the State Highway Fund intact was the right choice for our local communities, because it not only saved hundreds of county and city jobs, but it ensures that we are able to continue to keep the residents of our communities safe and moving.”

The funding is paired with accountability measures that provide greater oversight of ODOT's spending and operations. These measures, developed by Republican Senate Leader Bruce Starr, received broad bipartisan support. The legislation also simplifies weight-mile rates to reduce administrative burdens on trucking companies and the state. It also raises the point of taxation for diesel fuel to reduce complexity and fuel tax evasion and align Oregon with other states.

Counties and cities across Oregon are also supported through House Bill 3991A, which crucially maintains the state's commitment to local road safety, sending 30% of State Highway Fund revenue to counties and 20% to cities.

“Hood River County depends on a well-coordinated road maintenance response effort in order to address our constituents needs, from access to emergency health care to food and shelter,” Hood River County Commission Chair Jennifer Euwer said. “Students will have access to buses so schools can stay open. Emergency services will be able to continue reliably. And a supply chain route that our businesses need will stay open.”

“Counties like mine have seen the deterioration of critical transportation infrastructure leading to more dangerous road conditions locally and statewide," Benton County Commission Chair Nancy Wyse said. "This funding is far from enough to meet all our needs, but it keeps our heads above water. I hope this is just the first step in working together on legislation that will address the long-term transportation funding challenges we face.”

With a funded budget, ODOT cancelled the closure of 12 maintenance stations across the state and will maintain current winter service levels on Oregon’s highway system.



