The Fun is Brewing with Release of October Scratch-Off Games 

Mega Millions’ Estimated Jackpot Nearing Half a Billion
JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery is brewing up thrills with the launch of three new scratch-off games available Tuesday, October 7. These new games bring chances to win cash prizes up to $100,000. Here’s what’s falling into players’ hands this October:
$1- Lucky Numbers is a classic key number match style game with top prizes of $5,000. Reveal a “2X” symbol and double your prize instantly.
$3- BINGO Night is an extended play game with top prizes of $30,000. Find a “3X” symbol in any winning pattern, and you’ll triple the prize for that card.
$5- Cash Money offers multiple ways to win and top prizes of $100,000. Scratch and find a “MONEY BAG” symbol to instantly win the prize shown, a “5X” symbol to multiply the prize five times, or reveal a “STACK OF COINS” in the bonus spot for an extra shot at an instant win.
The new tickets are available Tuesday, Oct. 7 at lottery retailers statewide. Players must be 21 or older to purchase. For more information on these and other games, visit mslottery.com.
The Mega Millions estimated jackpot has climbed to a whopping $497 million with an estimated cash value of $229.5 million for the Tuesday, Sept. 30 drawing. Earlier this month, the second largest jackpot of all time, a $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot, was hit by two players in Texas and Missouri. Mississippi had multiple big winners during that historic jackpot run, along with a $2 million Mega Millions winner on a ticket purchased at Pilot Travel Center in Moss Point. This prize has yet to be claimed.
Mega Millions tickets are $5 and include an automatic multiplier, increasing non-jackpot prizes up to five times. Purchase tickets at any Mississippi authorized retailer prior to the Tuesday night drawing at 10:00 p.m. for a shot at this mega jackpot.
Jackpot Update
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $160 million with an estimated cash value of $74.2 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $3.73 million with a cash value of $1.73. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $60,000.
