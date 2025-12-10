Lottery’s November Transfer to State Tops $11 Million
FY26 Total Now Exceeds $50 million
JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced its November transfer to the state totaling $11,423,976.35. With this transfer, the Lottery has generated $53,353,001.29 for Mississippi’s roads and bridges in Fiscal Year 2026.
November 25, 2025, marked the sixth anniversary of the Mississippi Lottery, and since inception, the Lottery has contributed more than $745 million to the state.
Powerball Climbs to a Whopping $930 Million for Tonight’s Drawing
Players across Mississippi still have time to purchase tickets for the massive estimated $930 million Powerball jackpot for tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 10. The jackpot carries an estimated cash value of $429 million.
Tonight’s drawing marks the 41st drawing in this jackpot run, and if hit, it would be the seventh largest jackpot in the game’s history.
Powerball tickets are $2 each, with the $1 Power Play option to multiply non-jackpot winnings and the $1 Double Play option for a second chance at winning in a separate drawing.
Jackpot Update
Wednesday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $9.06 million with an estimated cash value of $4.17 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $70 million with an estimated cash value of $32 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $200,000.
12/10/25
