Killingsworth Environmental and Their SMART System Kick Off Halloween 2025 with Costumes, Prizes, and Creepy-Crawly Fun
This year’s contest encourages participants to get creative and share photos of:
• Costumes – Dress yourself, your family, or your pets as creepy-crawly creatures.
• Décor – New for 2025, show off your most “bugged out” house or car decorations, perfect for trunk-or-treat events.
Prizes include E-gift cards for costume winners ($250 first place, $200 second, $100 third) and a $125 E-gift card for the top home or car décor submission. The contest runs October 1 through November 3, 2025. Entries can be submitted at bugginhalloween.com.
“Every year we’re amazed at the creativity from our community,” said Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Killingsworth Environmental. “Halloween should be the only time you think about bugs or rodents, and our SMART technology helps make sure of that.”
Killingsworth’s SMART system uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology to digitally monitor rodent and wildlife activity around the clock. By detecting infestations early, the system provides sustainable, precise, and effective protection for homes and businesses across the Charlotte region.
For contest details and to upload your entry, visit bugginhalloween.com.
