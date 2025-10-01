Killingsworth Environmental and Their SMART System Kick Off Halloween 2025 with Costumes, Prizes, and Creepy-Crawly Fun

Killingsworth Environmental launches its 2025 ‘Buggin’ Halloween Contest’ with bigger prizes, spooky fun, and a new category for the most ‘bugged out’ house or car

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween season has arrived, and Killingsworth Environmental is inviting families, pet owners, and Halloween enthusiasts to celebrate with its 3rd annual “Buggin’ Halloween” online photo contest. Known for innovative pest control solutions, including its cutting-edge SMART monitoring system, Killingsworth is blending spooky fun with a serious message: keep pests in costumes and decorations, not inside your home.This year’s contest encourages participants to get creative and share photos of:• Costumes – Dress yourself, your family, or your pets as creepy-crawly creatures.• Décor – New for 2025, show off your most “bugged out” house or car decorations, perfect for trunk-or-treat events.Prizes include E-gift cards for costume winners ($250 first place, $200 second, $100 third) and a $125 E-gift card for the top home or car décor submission. The contest runs October 1 through November 3, 2025. Entries can be submitted at bugginhalloween.com “Every year we’re amazed at the creativity from our community,” said Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Killingsworth Environmental. “Halloween should be the only time you think about bugs or rodents, and our SMART technology helps make sure of that.”Killingsworth’s SMART system uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology to digitally monitor rodent and wildlife activity around the clock. By detecting infestations early, the system provides sustainable, precise, and effective protection for homes and businesses across the Charlotte region.For contest details and to upload your entry, visit our website

