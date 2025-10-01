Tonic.ai Joins Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program to Accelerate Safe AI Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonic.ai, a leader in synthetic data innovation, is proud to announce its acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, an invitation-only initiative within Microsoft for Startups designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential startups. This collaboration provides Tonic.ai with access to Microsoft’s advanced AI tools, Azure credits, and global customer network to fuel secure, enterprise-scale AI adoption.“Joining the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program is an important step for Tonic.ai as we work to help enterprises adopt AI securely,” said Ian Coe, Co-Founder and CEO of Tonic.ai. “This partnership strengthens our integration with Microsoft Azure and expands our ability to deliver privacy-safe synthetic data solutions to Microsoft’s global customer base. With Microsoft’s support, we’re making it easier for customers to innovate with their data.”Tonic.ai’s platform eliminates the data barriers that slow enterprise innovation by converting sensitive production data into secure, high-quality synthetic datasets. Seamlessly integrated into a customer’s Azure environment, Tonic.ai empowers organizations to accelerate application development, testing, and AI projects—including those built with Azure AI Foundry and Azure OpenAI—without compromising data privacy or security.Tonic.ai’s delivers enterprise-grade synthetic data using three purpose-built products:Tonic Structural – Transforms structured and semi-structured databases into realistic, production-like replicas, enabling safe usage of sensitive production data by developers.Tonic Textual – De-identifies and synthesizes unstructured text, audio, and image data, allowing companies to build secure multimodal AI systems powered by proprietary data.Tonic Fabricate – Synthesizes net-new, realistic structured, unstructured, and mock API data from scratch to fuel new product development and AI model training.Tonic.ai will work closely with Microsoft to help organizations scale AI workloads faster, innovate responsibly, and fully realize the potential of Azure’s AI ecosystem. By joining the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, Tonic.ai can offer its solutions on the Azure Marketplace and engage in co-selling and joint go-to-market initiatives with Microsoft’s technical and sales teams.“We’re excited to welcome Tonic.ai to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. This initiative gives select startups access to Azure’s cutting-edge AI models, enterprise-grade security and privacy, and unique go-to-market support to accelerate growth. Through Pegasus, startups can build fast, scale smart, and sell more by tapping into the full power of Azure and the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Tom Davis, Partner, Microsoft for Startups.To learn more, visit https://www.tonic.ai. For more on Microsoft for Startups, visit startups.microsoft.com. About Tonic.aiTonic.ai frees developers to build with safe, high-fidelity synthetic data to accelerate software and AI innovation while protecting data privacy. Founded in 2018, with offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and London, the company is pioneering enterprise tools for data transformation, de-identification, synthesis, and subsetting, in pursuit of its mission to make data usable. Thousands of developers use data generated with Tonic on a daily basis to build their products faster in industries as wide ranging as healthcare, financial services, logistics, edtech, and e-commerce. Working with customers like eBay, Cigna, American Express, and Volvo, Tonic.ai innovates to advance its mission to protect the privacy of individuals while enabling developers to do their best work. For more information, visit https://www.tonic.ai or follow /tonicfakedata on LinkedIn.

