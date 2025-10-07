New Concept Real Estate Office Opens in Fantastic Coworking Art Space

Tony Ray Baker & Darren Jones RE/MAX Professionals Tucson AZ

RE/MAX Professionals opens in shared community art space, blending real estate expertise with Tucson’s creative energy to create a one-of-a-kind experience

"People don't just want a house," said Tony Ray. "They want a sense of belonging. By combining real estate with art, we're creating a place where everyone feels at home." — Tony Ray Baker

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine walking into a space where business and creativity flow together, where conversations about buying or selling a home are surrounded by the vibrant energy of local art. That vision is now reality as RE/MAX Professionals proudly announces the opening of its new office inside a shared community art space in downtown Tucson.

The new office, located at 245 E Congress, Suite 115, sits alongside The Tucson Gallery at Suite 101—a local treasure dedicated to showcasing and supporting Tucson artists. This pairing is more than just a shared address; it’s a shared mission of service, creativity, and community.

A Space Unlike Any Other

Unlike traditional real estate offices, this new location pulses with inspiration.

The Tucson Gallery is not profit motivated-it exists to give back to artists, empower creativity, and make art accessible to everyone.

Profits flow directly back to the artists, ensuring they can thrive while enriching Tucson’s cultural fabric.

By sharing this extraordinary space, RE/MAX Professionals connect their decades of real estate expertise with Tucson’s creative heartbeat.

Clients are welcomed not just into an office, but into an experience—one where they feel inspired, supported, and part of something bigger.

The Visionaries Behind the Concept

This innovative model was imagined and brought to life by RE/MAX agents Tony Ray Baker and Darren Jones, long recognized as leaders in Tucson’s real estate community. Both have dedicated their careers not only to helping clients find homes but also to building a stronger, more connected city. Their belief that supporting community sparked the idea of blending a professional office with their art gallery.

“People don’t just want a house,” said Tony Ray. “They want a sense of belonging.

By combining real estate with art, we’re creating a place where everyone feels at home."

Real Estate Agents Who Give Back

What makes this partnership even more powerful is the level of commitment from the agents themselves. RE/MAX Professionals agents will volunteer their time to support The Tucson Gallery and its mission. From welcoming visitors to helping at events, their presence reflects a deep belief that business should uplift the community, not just operate within it.

This collaboration creates a ripple effect: clients who work with RE/MAX Professionals are also supporting Tucson artists and the gallery’s greater mission. It’s real estate with heart, designed to connect people to homes while strengthening the community around them.

Building Community Through Vision

As you step into this combined space, you can feel it—it’s more than art on the walls or desks in an office. It’s a vision brought to life. The gallery inspires creativity, while the real estate team inspires confidence and trust. Together, they send a powerful message: Tucson thrives when we share our talents and give back.

This is a model that redefines how professional services can operate. Instead of being tucked away in isolated buildings, businesses can open their doors inside creative, collaborative spaces that fuel connection. It’s a shift from transaction to transformation, from business as usual to business as community.

A Call to Experience It Yourself

The invitation is open to everyone. Whether you’re an art lover, a first-time homebuyer, a seasoned investor, or simply curious, you’re welcome to explore this new shared space. As you walk through the doors, you’ll see firsthand how art and real estate can blend to create something truly one-of-a-kind.

“RE/MAX Professionals isn’t just opening an office,” said Tony Ray. “We’re opening our hearts to Tucson. We believe that by working side by side with The Tucson Gallery, we can inspire our clients, support local artists, and help build a stronger, more connected community.”

About RE/MAX Professionals

With decades of experience and a reputation built on trust, service, and results, RE/MAX Professionals has helped countless families and individuals achieve their real estate dreams in Tucson and over 100 countries worlwide. Now, with their new downtown location, they are doubling down on their commitment to the community.

About The Tucson Gallery

The Tucson Gallery, located at 245 E Congress, Suite 101, is not a profit motivated gallery, dedicated to supporting local artists and the community.

By giving profits back to the artists, the gallery ensures that creativity continues to thrive in Tucson while making art accessible to all.

Legal Disclaimer:

