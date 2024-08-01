Daniel Estrada Joins The Tony Ray Baker Team at RE/MAX Professionals in Tucson, AZ

Danny Estrada REALTOR RE/MAX Real estate agent in Tucson AZ REMAX Professional Logo Tucson AZ Real Estate Tony Ray Baker Team Realtors Top Agent Magazine Tony Ray Baker Team Tucson AZ REALTORS

Tucson native and experienced real estate agent Daniel "Danny" Estrada brings his passion for the local community The Tony Ray Baker Team.

I am thrilled to join The Tony Ray Baker Team at RE/MAX Professionals. I look forward to sharing my love for Tucson with my clients and helping them find their perfect homes here.” — Danny Estrada

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tony Ray Baker Team at RE/MAX Professionals is excited to announce the addition of Daniel "Danny" Estrada, a dedicated and experienced real estate agent, to their team. With a commitment to excellence and a deep love for his hometown, Danny brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to the table.

Born and raised in Tucson, AZ, Danny Estrada has an intimate understanding of the local market and a genuine love for the beauty and culture of the region. Danny has been a full-time real estate agent since 2016 and has built a reputation for his professionalism, integrity, and exceptional client service.

Danny is also a licensed Broker, further showcasing his dedication and expertise in the real estate industry. He is currently working towards becoming an Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR), a designation that will enhance his ability to serve home buyers with the highest standards of excellence.

"Danny's commitment to providing outstanding service and his deep-rooted connection to Tucson make him a perfect fit for our team," said Tony Ray Baker. "We are thrilled to have him join us and look forward to the contributions he will make."

Danny Estrada is passionate about sharing the unique charm of Tucson with his clients, helping them find not just a house, but a home where they can enjoy the rich culture and vibrant community of this beautiful city.

For more information about Danny Estrada and The Tony Ray Baker Team at RE/MAX Professionals, please visit SeeTucsonHomes.com or contact Tony Ray.

About The Tony Ray Baker Team at RE/MAX Professionals:

The Tony Ray Baker Team is dedicated to providing exceptional real estate services in Tucson, AZ. With a focus on client satisfaction, market expertise, and innovative marketing strategies, the team is committed to helping clients achieve their real estate goals.

Contact:

Tony Ray Baker, REALTOR

(520) 631-TONY (8669)

TonyRay@SeeTucsonHomes.com

SeeTucsonHomes.com

Danny Estrada, REALTOR

(520) 358 - 6885

Danny@SeeTucsonHomes.com

SeeTucsonHomes.com

