The Tucson Gallery Closes it Doors in Downtown Tucson AZ after 2 1/2 Years with New Plans

Tucson Gallery's New Location Opens Oct 03, 2025

The Tucson Gallery is Expanding in Downtown Tucson: New Experience and Art Space will be Located at 245 E Congress St. Suite 101

Now, with our expanded location at 245 E Congress Suite 101, we can host larger art events, showcase more Tucson talent, and continue building a community space where art inspires connection.” — Tony Ray Baker

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 2 ½ years of showcasing the creativity of about 30 local artists at 300 E Congress Street, The Tucson Gallery has closed its original location to prepare for a bigger, better art gallery experience in downtown Tucson. “The Proper Shops in downtown Tucson provided the ideal space to launch The Tucson Gallery, test new art products, refine our retail approach, and build strong connections with our Tucson art community,” said co-owner Tom Heath.

Co-founder Darren Jones explained, ‘After reviewing our first two years, it became clear the move was necessary. The Tucson Gallery was generating consistent revenue, but the limited square footage restricted growth. We realized we needed a larger downtown Tucson space, and when the opportunity presented itself, after careful meetings and deliberation, we made the decision to expand to 245 E Congress Street.’

The new gallery, located at 245 E Congress Street, will officially open its doors with a Grand Opening Weekend Celebration on October 3, 4, and 5, 2025.

The expanded space will allow The Tucson Gallery to host larger community art events, highlight more Tucson artists, and offer new opportunities for education, creativity, and cultural connection. This new space will have more gifts and souvenirs and it will also all have visitor experiences unlike anything seen ever before.

Grand Opening Weekend Details

Event Name: Tucson Gallery Grand Opening Weekend

Date: October 3–5, 2025

Location: 245 E Congress Street Suite 101, Downtown Tucson, Arizona

Details:

Meet local Tucson artists, enjoy live art demonstrations, shop original artwork, souvenirs and gifts, and explore the new gallery space designed for community connection and creativity.

About The Tucson Gallery

The Tucson Gallery is a downtown Tucson art gallery dedicated to uplifting local artists and connecting them with the community.

Mission:

To showcase Tucson’s most forward-thinking, thought-provoking artists while giving them the platform, support, and revenue they deserve.

Vision:

To make art accessible, welcoming, and affordable for all.

To celebrate Tucson artists’ traditions, voices, and creativity across many forms.

To share stories that reflect the culture and spirit of the Tucson region.

What We Stand For – We CREATE:

Community access to art – making art available to all income levels.

Returning profits to artists – providing multiple sales opportunities that increase artist earnings.

Empowering youth through expression – encouraging children to discover their voice through art.

Art as inspiration – using creativity to spark ideas, emotions, and meaningful dialogue.

Talent development through learning – offering classes and workshops to help people explore their creative side.

Engagement with purpose – creating meaningful connections between artists, patrons, and the Tucson community.

A New Chapter for Tucson’s Art Scene

“We’re confident the new space will offer experiences that both surprise and delight — bringing joy to our loyal customers and creating lasting memories for new friends discovering The Tucson Gallery for the first time.”“Our first space allowed us to prove that Downtown Tucson was ready for a gallery that truly puts artists first,” said Tony Ray Baker, co-founder of The Tucson Gallery. “Now, with our expanded location at 245 E Congress, we can host larger art events, hold more classes, showcase more Tucson talent, and continue building a community space where art inspires connection.”

Media Contact:

Tony Ray Baker

Co-Founder, The Tucson Gallery

Website: www.TheTucsonGallery.com

Email: info@thetucsongallery.com

Phone: 520-606-5440

About the Owners

The Tucson Gallery was founded by Tom Heath, Darren Jones, and Tony Ray Baker, three Tucson entrepreneurs dedicated to supporting local art and culture. In addition to the gallery, they also created Tucson Trolley Tours, a popular experience showcasing the history, murals, and hidden gems of downtown Tucson. The Tucson Gallery is not profit motivated and strives to give profits back to the artists.

Tom Heath is a highly respected residential mortgage lender in Tucson, known for helping families and homebuyers achieve their goals.

Darren Jones and Tony Ray Baker are both award-winning residential real estate agents with RE/MAX Professionals in Tucson, each with decades of experience serving the community.

Together, their combined expertise in real estate, lending, and community development has built The Tucson Gallery into a unique downtown destination where local artists thrive and Tucson residents and visitors connect through art.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.