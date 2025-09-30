St. Johnsbury Barracks // Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4008687

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lieutenant Charles Winn

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/30/2025 / 0815 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 Northbound

TOWN: Barnet, VT.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 120.6

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Eugene Kendall

AGE: 77

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River JCT., VT.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Tuson

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) - N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/30/2025, at approximately 0815 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Northbound, Mile Marker 120.6, in the town of Barnet. VT. Upon arrival, it was determined that Operator #1 struck a deer with his vehicle. There were no injuries reported from this collision. Vehicle #1 sustained moderate damage to the passenger side front bumper and was disabled due to damage sustained during the collision and eventually towed from the scene.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _____NONE_________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Lieutenant Charles Winn

Station Commander

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT. 05819