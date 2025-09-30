St. Johnsbury Barracks // Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4008687
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lieutenant Charles Winn
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/30/2025 / 0815 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 Northbound
TOWN: Barnet, VT.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 120.6
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Eugene Kendall
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River JCT., VT.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Tuson
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) - N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/30/2025, at approximately 0815 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Northbound, Mile Marker 120.6, in the town of Barnet. VT. Upon arrival, it was determined that Operator #1 struck a deer with his vehicle. There were no injuries reported from this collision. Vehicle #1 sustained moderate damage to the passenger side front bumper and was disabled due to damage sustained during the collision and eventually towed from the scene.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _____NONE_________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y/N
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT:
COURT DATE/TIME:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Lieutenant Charles Winn
Station Commander
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT. 05819
Legal Disclaimer:
