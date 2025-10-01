Smith Names Mike Mercado Chief Information Officer

Smith Company Logo Mike Mercado, Chief Information Officer at Smith

Mike will lead the company’s IT department in enhancing its advanced network security and developing technology initiatives

As I take on this new challenge, I am excited to continue to help our IT team provide new and advanced resources for our employees and customers alike.” — Mike Mercado, Chief Information Officer at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Mike Mercado to the role of Chief Information Officer. In this role, Mike will oversee the security, infrastructure, and application engineering for the company’s technology systems and optimize its IT initiatives to align with Smith’s business objectives.“Smith’s proprietary technology systems are foundational for many of our unique supply chain solutions ,” said Mike. “As I take on this new challenge, I am excited to continue to help our IT team provide new and advanced resources for our employees and customers alike.”Mike joined Smith as a Senior Systems Administrator in 2012 and was named Director of Infrastructure and Information Security in 2021. He was promoted to Chief Information Security Officer in February 2024, where he secured Smith’s information assets by overseeing, implementing, improving, and enforcing our cybersecurity procedures.Throughout his tenure, Mike has helped to develop Smith's security measures and keep cybersecurity at the forefront of the company's business initiatives and processes. His systemic, forward-thinking approach ensures Smith sets the standard for quality and security, both in components and technological infrastructure.“Mike’s extensive expertise has helped us stay ahead of cyberthreats and protect Smith’s proprietary systems and data,” said Nick Bedford, Chief Executive Officer. “His commitment to innovation and steadfast effort to promote cybersecurity awareness throughout our workforce will support our efforts to deliver leading-edge technology solutions to our global customer base.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

