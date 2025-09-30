TEXBASE EXPANDS ADVISORY BOARD WITH APPOINTMENT OF DIGITAL RETAIL LEADER AND INDUSTRY INFLUENCER JENNA FLATEMAN POSNER

Jenna Flateman Posner, Founder & CEO of Chief Digital Agency, Joins Texbase Advisory Board

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texbase, Inc., a leading retail data management software company, today announced the appointment of Jenna Flateman Posner, founder and CEO of Chief Digital Agency, to the company’s Advisory Board. Jenna is the second member to join the newly formed board, which provides executive leadership guidance to support Texbase’s next phase of strategic growth.

The Texbase Advisory Board brings together executives with deep retail and supply chain expertise to advise Texbase on scaling operations, accelerating revenue growth, and expanding industry relationships. Jenna’s appointment follows the addition of veteran Timberland executive, Jack Keating, earlier this year.

Jenna Flateman Posner is the Founder and CEO of Chief Digital Agency, where she and her team help retailers and tech vendors in a fractional capacity bridge the gap between retail needs and tech solutions. A former Chief Digital Officer at Solo Brands and SNIPES, she brings over 20+ years of experience driving innovation across the retail and tech space. Following her 7-year USA Rugby career, Posner was unsurprisingly drawn to the fast-paced world of retail tech and prior to her DTC retail experience, accrued 15+ years as a strategic thinker, innovator and retail tech expert for early-stage businesses that exited to companies like: GrubHub, Fiserv and BazaarVoice. Mrs. Posner earned her B.A. from Wesleyan University and EMBA from Quantic School of Business and Technology.

“My career has centered on using technology to drive smarter decisions for retailers. Texbase is addressing the same challenge at a critical time for the industry, and I am excited to help guide their next stage of innovation.” said Jenna. “Great technology succeeds when it powers collaboration and efficiency. Texbase has created that foundation for retailers and suppliers, and I am looking forward to contributing my perspective as the company moves through its current phase of growth.”

“Jenna brings a unique combination of digital commerce expertise, strategic leadership and rich industry relationships that will be invaluable as Texbase continues to grow,” said Donny Askin, CEO of Texbase. “Her track record of driving innovation and building strong industry partnerships will help us accelerate our mission to provide retailers with the data and tools they need to stay competitive.”

About Texbase

Founded in 2002, Texbase is a leading cloud-based platform that enables consumer brands to collect and manage product data for compliance, traceability, and sustainability. Texbase connects retail brands and their supply chain partners to real-time, centralized information that supports product quality and global regulatory requirements. Using Texbase, brands can minimize off-quality costs (often 10–20% of revenue), prevent losses from defects and inefficiencies, and optimize operational processes. Top brands such as Amazon, Under Armour, Carhartt, and Bauer rely on Texbase for supply-chain data management, sustainable material sourcing, certification tracking, materials performance testing, and more.

For more information about Texbase, go to www.texbase.com.

