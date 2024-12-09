Texbase Appoints Veteran Retail Tech Pioneer Donny Askin As CEO

Retail Software Company Texbase Strengthens Leadership to Scale and Advance Supply Chain Traceability, Compliance, Certification, and Sustainability.

I've seen Texbase deliver unmatched solutions for top brands. I'm excited to work with this talented team to continue its growth and success.” — Donny Askin, CEO, Texbase

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texbase, Inc., a leading cloud-based platform that connects supply chain partners and manages traceability, compliance, certification, and sustainability data for retail, manufacturing, and textile brands, today announced the appointment of Donny Askin as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

As a retail technology pioneer and leader with over four decades of experience founding and growing successful tech companies, Askin brings deep experience in scaling B2B SaaS companies. Askin’s expertise covers a broad spectrum of companies, including startups, turnarounds, and business units within larger public and private equity-owned corporations. His leadership background includes founding and leading CommercialWare (now ORCL), acquiring and leading OrderMotion (now ORCL), and growing other companies, including Gerber Technologies and Arigo—all becoming sector B2B SaaS tech leaders.

As CEO, Askin will lead business operations, working closely with Texbase Founder Joe Walkuski and Texbase’s senior management to implement an accelerated growth strategy for the company. Prior to his new role, Askin served a number of years as a member of the Texbase Board of Directors. This, combined with his experience scaling retail tech companies, will enable Askin to move quickly to expand Texbase’s impact on the retail traceability, compliance, certification, and sustainability market and the broader retail tech landscape.

“With the industry’s most proven traceability and sustainability software platform that is used by some of the world’s biggest retail and manufacturing brands, Texbase is poised for tremendous growth,” said Joe Walkuski, Founder of Texbase, "With Donny joining the company, we have a CEO that has deep experience in successfully scaling SaaS retail tech companies to become the leaders in their market segments. Starting today, Texbase begins the next phase in its journey, which will see the company significantly grow its product footprint, global customer base, and revenue."

Product traceability and sustainability has become a key area of focus in the retail and textile industries. An Accenture survey determined that 83% of consumers believe it is important or extremely important for companies to design products meant to be reused or recycled, while Business News Daily reported that 72% of consumers are currently buying more environmentally friendly products than they were five years ago. Additionally, there is a tsunami of government regulation and compliance quickly approaching.

Texbase’s cloud-based platform connects leading retail, manufacturing, and textile brands and their supply chain partners with real-time, centralized data on material origins, ethical sourcing, and regulatory compliance. Using Texbase results in consumer product excellence in quality, sustainability, and global compliance while providing traceability and certification management throughout the supply chain. By deploying Texbase, brands can minimize off-quality costs (often 10-20% of revenue), prevent losses from defects and inefficiencies, and optimize operational processes.

"Having served on its Board of Directors, I fully understand the opportunity in front of us at Texbase and am very excited to take the helm as the company’s new CEO," said Donny Askin, CEO of Texbase. “Over the past few years, I have watched the Texbase team deliver unmatched traceability, sustainability, and certification solutions to the market that have been deployed by some of the biggest brands in the industry. I look forward to working with this talented group with deep domain experience at Texbase to continue the remarkable growth and success the company has experienced recently and take it to the next level.”

About Texbase

Founded in 2002, Texbase is a leading cloud-based platform that connects supply chain partners and manages traceability, compliance, and sustainability data for retail, manufacturing, and textile brands, such as L.L.Bean, Under Armour, Bauer, and UNIFI. These and other top brands rely on Texbase for supply chain data management, sustainable material sourcing, compliance and certification management, materials performance testing, and more.

