Texbase Launches Advisory Board to Fuel Strategic Growth

Jack Keating, Former Timberland Executive, Named as First Advisory Board Member

Veteran Timberland Executive, Jack Keating, Appointed First Member of the Board

Texbase is advancing data management for brands & supply chains, delivering the visibility and control they need. I’m excited to help the team scale their impact and reach more organizations.” — Jack Keating, Principle, JFK Advisors

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texbase, Inc., a leading retail data management software company, today announced the formation of the company’s Advisory Board, which will provide executive leadership guidance for the company’s next phase of strategic growth. The company also announced that retail supply chain veteran, Jack Keating, has been appointed to the Advisory Board.

The formation of the Texbase Advisory Board comes after a year of significant growth for the retail tech software company. To help augment this growth, the new Advisory Board will be composed of executives with deep retail and supply chain industry expertise that can advise the company on how to better scale business operations and revenue, as well as provide referrals and introductions to retail executives within their networks.

Texbase is privileged to announce Jack Keating as the first member of the Texbase Advisory Board. Keating is a highly regarded global retail operations executive with extensive experience in supply chain management. For 20 years, Keating held executive-level positions at Timberland, a leading global outdoor and work-inspired retail brand. This includes serving as a Vice President, leading Timberland’s Customer Fulfillment organization to achieve exceptional financial results, high customer service levels, and industry recognition. His expertise includes strategic thinking, business process re-engineering, cost control, contract negotiation, and global systems implementation, with a focus on optimizing warehousing, distribution, and customer service. He is known for his ability to identify issues, implement practical solutions, and foster collaboration across all levels of an organization. Additionally, Keating has served as a board member, a graduate-level professor at Southern New Hampshire University, and is currently an independent consultant at JFK Advisors.

“Texbase is solving some of the toughest challenges in retail and supply chain, challenges I’ve faced firsthand. The Texbase platform brings the kind of visibility and control that brands need to stay competitive.” said Jack Keating, Principle at JFK Advisors, “I’m looking forward to helping the team scale their impact and connect with more organizations that can benefit from what they’ve built.”

"Texbase has grown tremendously over the past year, and the formation of the Texbase Advisory Board will help the company further accelerate that growth through the Board’s deep industry expertise and connections," said Donny Askin, CEO of Texbase. “Jack Keating, our first Advisory Board member, is a perfect example of what we are looking for: someone that has built a solid reputation within our industry for operational excellence and revenue acceleration.”

Texbase’s cloud-based platform connects leading retail, manufacturing, and textile brands and their supply chain partners with real-time, centralized data on material origins, ethical sourcing, and regulatory compliance. Through Texbase, retailers can ensure consumer product excellence in quality, sustainability, and global compliance while providing traceability and certification management throughout the supply chain. By deploying Texbase, brands can minimize off-quality costs (often 10-20% of revenue), prevent losses from defects and inefficiencies, better meet global regulatory requirements, and optimize operational processes.

About Texbase

Founded in 2002, Texbase is a leading cloud-based platform that enables consumer brands to easily collect and manage product compliance, traceability, and sustainability data. Top brands, such as Amazon, Under Armour, Carhartt, and Bauer, rely on Texbase for supply chain data management, sustainable material sourcing, compliance and certification management, materials performance testing, and more.

For more information about Texbase, go to www.texbase.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.