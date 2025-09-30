ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Over the Weekend, Including Man Who Threatened to Bomb a U.S. Representative’s Office

WASHINGTON — Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens—including gang members, child rapists, drunk drivers - and one man convicted of threatened use of an explosive targeting a U.S. Representative’s office in Tampa, Florida.

In December 2024, Rigoberto Albizar-Martinez, a 58-year-old criminal alien from Cuba, was convicted on federal charges after calling Representative Kathy Castor’s district office and leaving a, “vulgar, racist, obscenity-laden voicemail,” including a bomb threat.

“Rigoberto Albizar-Martinez threatened to bomb a Congresswoman’s office. There is no place for political violence in America,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, this illegal alien and national security threat will be out of our country. Other worsts of the worst arrested include gang member, pedophiles, domestic abusers, and other violent criminal illegals. Nothing will deter us from removing the worst of the worst from American communities."

Additional arrests this weekend include:

Adan Mares-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and gang member of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion, convicted of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury in Norwalk, California.

Jorge German Aglony, a criminal illegal alien from Chile, convicted of petty theft, hit and run-property damage, driving under the influence, inflicting pain and suffering on dependent adult or elder, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography in California.

Melvin Guiakora, a criminal illegal alien from Central African Republic, conviction for sexual solicitation of a minor in Washington County, Maryland.

Leonardo Velazquez-Marin, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession of child pornography in Dallas County, Texas.

Blong Thao, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of trespassing, assault with a deadly weapon, and sexual contact without consent in Adams County, Colorado.

Emigdio Enriquez-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of third degree sex offense in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Fernando Tineda-Estrada, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault, fraud, DUI and sexual battery in Provo, Utah.

Elvin Humberto Madrigal-Calero, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Pulaski County, Virginia.

Jose Elias Mejia-Orellana, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 Collin County, Texas.

Omar Boulama, a criminal illegal alien from Morocco, convicted of robbery in Rochester, New York.

Alejandro Fuerte-Calderon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of inflicting corporal injury to spouse in Santa Barbara, California.

Leonel Alejandro Garcia-Hinojosa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of felony burglary in Joliet, Illinois.

Oscar Morales-Valencia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of bringing in and harboring aliens in El Centro, California.

Maximiliano Perez-Perez, a 33-year-old criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of multiple DUIs and a hit and run in Delaware.

###