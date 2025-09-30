Industry Leaders Share Strategic Outlooks Ahead of the Scandinavian and Nordic Gaming Show 2025

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In three weeks, the highly anticipated 7th Annual Scandinavian & Nordic Gaming Show 2025 will assemble the region’s most influential regulators, operators, and technology leaders in Stockholm, Sweden. Taking place on 23 – 24 October 2025 at the Nacka Hotel, senior executives from across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland will gather for two days of high-level discussion, strategic networking, and thought-leading debate on the future of Nordic gaming.With regulatory frameworks under review, licensing models being reshaped, and emerging technologies redefining competitive advantage, the Nordic market is at a pivotal point. SNGS 2025 is designed to give C-suite leaders the intelligence they need to navigate this shifting environment – delivering exclusive insights, direct access to policymakers, and the opportunity to forge partnerships with the people steering the European gaming economy.Exclusive Pre-Event Insights from Our Distinguished Speakers:Before they take the stage in Stockholm, the leaders shaping Nordic gaming policy, strategy, and innovation share first-hand insights into the forces transforming the market.Discussing why the region is worth watching, Mika Kuismanen, CEO of Rahapeliala Ry, commented:“The Nordic countries, and currently Finland in particular, are interesting to watch in terms of gaming. A lot has happened and will happen soon. It is great and important to be able to chat and exchange ideas with other experts in SNGS 2025.”Reflecting on what makes the event unique and outlining her session, Margarita Cruz, Director/Founder at Diamond28 Consulting Limited, remarked:“For years, SNGS has been the place where regulators, operators, suppliers, and experts come together to shape the future of gaming. It doesn’t just spark dialogue; it sets the Nordics apart as the gold standard for innovation and regulation.My topic, Expansion Strategies for Scandinavian Operators Beyond the Nordics, will uncover how operators can seize exciting opportunities in fast-growing EU and LatAm markets, with hotspots like Peru and Brazil leading the way.”Mikkel Taanum, Counsel at Bird & Bird, also emphasised the importance of SNGS 2025 and shared his excitement for the two panel discussions he will participate in:"The Nordic region represents one of the most sophisticated and forward-thinking gaming markets globally, where regulatory innovation and player protection go hand in hand. Events like the Scandinavian & Nordic Gaming Show are absolutely vital for bringing together industry leaders, regulators, and stakeholders to tackle the complex challenges we face in this rapidly evolving landscape.I'm particularly excited to participate in two critical panels: 'What Insights Have We Learned: Balancing Regulation and Innovation' and 'Addressing Regulatory Gaps: Closing the Loophole for Unlicensed Operators Targeting Nordic Players'. These discussions are essential because the Nordic markets are at the forefront of creating sustainable regulatory frameworks that protect consumers while fostering innovation. The challenge of unlicensed operators targeting Nordic players is particularly pressing, as it undermines the carefully constructed regulatory systems that these countries have developed. By sharing insights and collaborative approaches, we can strengthen the integrity of the Nordic gaming ecosystem and set a global standard for responsible regulation."On why he’s looking forward to this year’s edition, Johann Sigurdsson, Chief Commercial Officer at Bwloto, shared:“I'm thrilled to be speaking at the Scandinavian & Nordic Gaming Show 2025, where the region's most forward-thinking leaders gather to shape the future of iGaming. With its powerhouse agenda and unmatched networking opportunities, SNGS is the ultimate stage for driving innovation across the Nordic markets.”Finally, for event Chairperson Peter-Paul de Goeij, Managing Consultant at Quod Bonum, the Scandinavian & Nordic Gaming Show serves as a beacon for the wider European industry:“For years now, SNGS has been bringing regulators, operators, suppliers, and experts together in one place. It is not just a Nordic meeting; it is a lighthouse for the entire European online gaming arena. The show strengthens the market by creating dialogue and by positioning the Nordics as a reference point for the highest standards.”SNGS 2025 Introduces Prestigious Awards Recognising Excellence in Nordic GamingFor the first time, Eventus International will be honouring the remarkable contributions of dedicated professionals, operators, and suppliers in the industry through a series of awards. These prestigious accolades will be presented at the 7th Annual Scandinavian & Nordic Gaming Show (SNGS) on 23 October 2025. This event offers a valuable platform to recognise and celebrate the visionaries driving innovation and progress in the future of iGaming.Nominations are now open for the following categories:Innovative Supplier AwardThis award recognises a supplier that has demonstrated exceptional innovation in products, services, or technology within the iGaming industry, setting new standards and driving industry progress through unique solutions.Excellence in Responsible Gaming Practices AwardThis award honours an organisation or individual that has implemented outstanding responsible gaming policies, promoting player protection, education, and sustainable gaming practices.Outstanding Gaming Lawyer AwardThis award celebrates a legal professional, team, or organisation that has made a significant and lasting impact on the gaming industry through leadership, expertise, and community engagement.Exemplary Leadership AwardThis award acknowledges a leader demonstrating exceptional vision, strategic direction, and influence, inspiring positive change and fostering growth within the industry.Best iGaming Industry Publication AwardThis award recognises the most influential, insightful, and high-quality publication contributing significantly to industry knowledge, trends, and discussions.Please submit your nominations by 10 October 2025 and join us in celebrating excellence in the gaming industry! The shortlist will be released on 15 October 2025, and winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on 23 October 2025.Join the Top Decision-Makers Defining the Future of iGaming in the NordicsAttend the annual meeting point where global executives gain firsthand knowledge of regulatory shifts, market expansion opportunities, and innovation trends shaping the future of iGaming. With its strategic mix of learning and networking, SNGS 2025 offers unmatched value for professionals committed to staying ahead of industry transformation.Join us in Stockholm this October and be part of the conversations that will define the next era of iGaming in the Nordics and beyond!Register now: https://www.eventus-international.com/sngs

