Ajyad Capital Partners with EXANTE to Broaden Investor Access to Global Markets

Ajyad Capital signing with EXANTE

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajyad Capital, a leading investment management firm licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), has announced a new strategic partnership with prime global brokerage EXANTE which extends Ajyad's global reach, providing investors with exposure to a wide range of financial instruments in international markets, through its upcoming digital investment platform.Commenting on the announcement, Suhail Hajee, Chief Executive Officer of Ajyad Capital, stated, "This strategic partnership with EXANTE represents a transformative step in breaking down traditional barriers between regional and global markets. We're expanding access for GCC investors to international opportunities, enabling them to invest in global financial instruments with ease and confidence.”Ajyad Capital's growing ecosystem reflects a strategy focused on bringing investors of varied profiles closer to a wider universe of investment opportunities, while upholding the tenets of Shari'ah-driven finance.Ashraf Bajsair, Head of Regional Sales – Middle East at EXANTE, added, "The Middle East holds significant wealth and demand for sophisticated investment solutions, yet investors have lacked a seamless platform to access both local and global markets. Our partnership with Ajyad Capital bridges that gap. Together, we are creating a one-stop-solution for Shari’ah-compliant investing that empowers investors to diversify, grow, and manage their wealth with confidence."With this major announcement, Ajyad Capital is positioning itself as a trusted gateway for GCC-wide investors looking to diversify into regional and global markets through a Shari’ah-compliant and digitally driven investment experience.Ajyad Capital plans to unveil the full scope of its digital investment platform later this year.About Ajyad CapitalAjyad Capital B.S.C. (c) is a prominent investment management firm with a robust shareholder base across the GCC. Established in 2003 and licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as an Islamic Investment Business Firm - Category 1. In its commitment to innovation, Ajyad Capital introduces WealthTech solutions that redefine investment products and services, empowering clients to achieve their financial goals with cutting-edge technology and personalized strategies.Media Contact: comms@ajyadcapital.comAbout EXANTEEXANTE is a leading global prime broker offering access to 50+ markets, 8 asset classes, and more than one million instruments from a single multi-currency account. With proprietary technology, advanced trading modules, and a resilient infrastructure, EXANTE provides customized solutions for high-net-worth clients, institutions, and professional partners worldwide.Media Contact: Julia Chapman jch@exante.eu

