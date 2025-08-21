EXANTE Strengthens Technology Leadership with Appointment of Director of IT Operations

Sergei Solomatin, Director of IT Operations at EXANTE

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXANTE, the global prime broker, today announced the appointment of Sergei Solomatin as Director of IT Operations. He will report to Chief Technology Officer, Richard Forss, and will play a pivotal role in advancing EXANTE’s technology and operational resilience agenda.Solomatin brings over two decades of experience in mission-critical IT infrastructure and operations across private and public cloud environments. He has delivered large-scale transformations at leading financial institutions, including FINAM, Home Credit and Finance Bank, and Svyaznoy Bank, with a strong track record of enhancing reliability, performance, and cost efficiency.At EXANTE, Solomatin will lead the firm’s technology operations strategy, overseeing hybrid infrastructure, monitoring, security, and compliance. He will spearhead cloud transformation and automation initiatives, ensuring technology capabilities remain tightly aligned with EXANTE’s global growth and client service objectives. His remit includes Monitoring, Production Support, DevOps, Service Desk, Infrastructure, Process Automation, and IT Operations Projects.Commenting on the appointment, Richard Forss, Chief Technology Officer at EXANTE, said: “Sergei’s appointment reflects our continued investment in building a world-class technology platform. His leadership will be central to achieving the operational resilience, scalability, and efficiency targets that underpin EXANTE’s global growth strategy. We are confident that his deep expertise in complex, high-load environments will help us accelerate our transformation and deliver best-in-class infrastructure for our clients.”This appointment comes as EXANTE continues to execute on its technology transformation programme, designed to simplify architecture, enhance operational resilience, and scale capacity to meet the demands of institutional clients and white-label partners.About EXANTEEXANTE is a leading global prime broker offering access to 50+ markets, 8 asset classes, and more than one million instruments from a single multi-currency account. With proprietary technology, advanced trading modules, and a resilient infrastructure, EXANTE provides customised solutions for high-net-worth clients, institutions, and professional partners worldwide.

