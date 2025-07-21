EXANTE Launches Pulse: AI That Turns Market Noise into Instant Insight

EXANTE launches Pulse

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global prime broker EXANTE today announced the launch of EXANTE Pulse, a cutting-edge, AI-powered news aggregator set to revolutionise how professional investors consume, understand and act on real-time market insights.Built exclusively on EXANTE’s award-winning trading platform, and designed with their institutional clients in mind, EXANTE Pulse delivers real-time, hyper-relevant market intelligence tailored to clients’ portfolios, strategy, and watchlists.The new feature uses proprietary artificial intelligence to scan and distil global news, helping investors cut through the noise and stay ahead of opportunities and risks.EXANTE’s Chief Technology Officer, Richard Forss commented: “Pulse is an AI-curated newsfeed that gives professional investors an edge. In a world of fast-moving markets and constant news, Pulse cuts through the noise to deliver precision insights — fast.”Anatoly Knyazev, EXANTE’s Co-Founder added: “We founded EXANTE to build what didn’t exist: an innovative trading experience that gives professional investors access to institutional tools. Pulse is the latest chapter in that story: cutting-edge innovation built for clarity, tuned for speed, and engineered to meet our clients needs.”Key features include:- Real-time AI-driven news summaries- Fully personalised to the client’s portfolio, strategy, and watchlists- Instant AI sentiment marker for a rapid overview of market mood- Flexible appearance modes suitable for any displays, helping investors stay ahead wherever they are.EXANTE Pulse is immediately available to all EXANTE clients via the platform’s web interface.About EXANTEEXANTE is a leading global prime broker offering access to 50+ global financial markets, 8 asset classes and 1m+ instruments, from one easy multi-currency account, using proprietary technology. It offers fully customisable solutions, advanced trading modules, and robust infrastructure. With a commitment to excellence, transparency, and client satisfaction, EXANTE offers comprehensive brokerage services to individual and institutional investors worldwide.

