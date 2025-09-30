New initiative highlights overlooked health issue for 840 million pets worldwide

Oct 1st- International Pet Hearing Health Day Launches Today

Sound is the invisible bridge between pets and their well-being. By understanding how pets hear, we can design music that calms, comforts, and creates a healthier life experience for them every day.” — Janet Marlow, Founder of Pet Acoustics

WASHINGTON DEPOT, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Oct 1st, 2025, marks the inaugural International Pet Hearing Health Day, a new global awareness campaign created to spotlight one of the most overlooked aspects of veterinary care: hearing health for dogs and cats. This initiative is a Pet Acoustics pet health campaign. Pet Acoustics is the global leader in pet hearing health solutions.There are 470 million dogs and 370 million cats living in homes around the world. Everyday noises—fireworks, thunderstorms, construction, even common appliances—can cause stress, anxiety, and in some cases, permanent damage.“Sound is not neutral for animals. It can calm, stress, or even harm,” says Janet Marlow, Founder of Pet Acoustics Inc. and Animal Sound Behaviorist. “This new day is about giving pet parents and veterinarians tools to recognize the role sound plays in wellbeing, and making hearing care a standard part of pet health.”To mark the launch, Pet Acoustics has unveiled the world’s first digital Pet Hearing Test, for dogs and cats, available free in the new Pet Acoustics+ App . The app also features species-specific sound therapy, proven through biometric testing to lower stress markers such as cortisol levels and pulse rates and increase heart rate variability in dogs and cats.The initiative has already received support from veterinary experts and recognition by the Fear FreePreferred Product Program, signaling its importance for clinics, shelters, and pet households alike.Join over 50,000 global pet parents and veterinarians who have downloaded the hearing test and on-going. Download the Pet Acoustics+ App, try the free hearing test and subscribe to the most effective sound therapy for calming pets and share stories with #InternationalPetHearingHealthDay.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.