October 1 Declared National Pet Hearing Health Day

WASHINGTON DEPOT, CT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet Acoustics Launches Nationwide Awareness Effort on the Overlooked Role of Hearing in Animal HealthWhile most pet owners routinely monitor diet, weight, and mobility, few consider the role of hearing in their animals’ well-being. Yet studies suggest that as many as one in three senior dogs and cats experience measurable hearing loss, a condition that can influence behavior, safety, and quality of life.In response, Pet Acoustics, a global company specializing in species-specific sound therapy, has designated October 1 as National Pet Hearing Health Day — the first observance of its kind in the United States.At the center of the initiative is the Pet Acoustics+ App, which offers a patent-pending hearing test for dogs and cats, paired with clinically validated music programs designed to lower stress and support emotional balance. The company hopes the event will encourage veterinarians and pet owners alike to integrate hearing checks into routine care.“Hearing is central to how animals interact with their world,” said Janet Marlow, founder of Pet Acoustics and a researcher in the field of sound behavior in animals. “As pets live longer, hearing health deserves the same attention as vision, dental, or mobility. Our goal is to bring this conversation into the mainstream of pet wellness.”An Emerging Concern in Pet CareAging and longevity: Advances in veterinary care mean pets are living longer, making age-related conditions such as hearing loss more common.Behavioral implications: Animals with diminished hearing may show signs of anxiety, confusion, or reduced responsiveness to training and safety cues.Preventive approach: Tools that allow families to screen for changes at home offer opportunities for earlier veterinary intervention.On October 1, Pet Acoustics invites pet owners to download the app, test their pet’s hearing, and consider how sound environments affect their animals. The day is also intended as a prompt for veterinarians to fold the Pet Acoustics+ app auditory screening into wellness exams, particularly for senior animals.National Pet Hearing Health Day reflects a broader cultural shift in how Americans view their pets — not only as companions, but as family members whose health and longevity are closely tended.About Pet AcousticsPet Acoustics, founded by sound behaviorist and composer Janet Marlow, M.A., has spent more than two decades developing species-specific sound therapy for animals. Proven studies have been published and peer-reviewed in veterinary and animal health journals, and the music protocols are used in homes, clinics, and animal-care facilities worldwide. The Pet Acoustics+ App represents the company’s latest effort to make auditory health tools accessible to every pet owner.

