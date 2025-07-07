Pet Acoustics+ App Brings Science-Based Hearing and Stress Support to Dogs and Cats
Science meets comfort: Pet Acoustics+ helps pet parents soothe stress and protect hearing health with a simple, easy-to-use app.
While hearing is one of the most vital senses for animals, an estimated 85% of pet parents are unaware of their pet’s hearing status. Pet Acoustics+ offers a simple, interactive hearing assessment alongside audio tracks engineered to support the nervous systems of dogs and cats—particularly during moments of high stress such as fireworks, vet visits, or thunderstorms.
“We developed this app to give pet families tools they can use every day,” says Marlow. “It’s about making science-based care accessible—whether your dog is anxious during travel or your senior cat isn’t responding to sounds like before.”
Key Features:
Free Mobile Hearing Test for dogs and cats
Streaming Calming Music based on biometric sound studies
Patented Species-Specific Tracks for behavior support
Available on the App Store and Google Play
Pet Acoustics+ aims to fill a growing gap in preventive care and sensory wellness, offering real-time support for pets coping with anxiety, aging, or environmental noise triggers.
Why It Matters
Pet wellness isn’t just about nutrition and exercise—it’s also about emotional balance. With more pets living longer lives and experiencing complex behavioral challenges, Pet Acoustics+ offers a proactive, non-invasive solution for pet families, veterinarians, and trainers alike.
About Pet Acoustics, Inc.
Founded by Janet Marlow, Pet Acoustics is the global pioneer in species-specific music and pet hearing wellness. Her award-winning research and soundtracks have been featured in veterinary clinics, zoos, shelters, and homes worldwide. With the launch of Pet Acoustics+, Marlow brings over a decade of innovation directly into the hands of pet parents.
Media Inquiries:
Pet Acoustics, Inc.
hello@petacoustics.com
www.petacoustics.com
Download Pet Acoustics+ Now:
📲 App Store & Google Play
🆓 Free to download | Subscription Calming Music available
Janet Marlow
Pet Acoustics
+1 860-459-8000
hello@petacoustics.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
The Pet Acoustics+ App Is Here!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.