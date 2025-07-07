Pet Acoustics+ App Brings Science-Based Hearing and Stress Support to Dogs and Cats

Turning your phone into a wellness tool for your dog’s peace of mind. Ease feline anxiety with soothing sounds designed just for cats. Empowering vets with smart tools for auditory wellness and behavior care.

Science meets comfort: Pet Acoustics+ helps pet parents soothe stress and protect hearing health with a simple, easy-to-use app.

This app is a game-changer for pet parents who want to reduce stress and support their animal’s sensory health every day.” — — Janet Marlow, Animal Psychoacoustics Expert

WASHINGTON DEPOT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a first for pet wellness, Pet Acoustics Inc. has launched Pet Acoustics+, a mobile app that pairs a free hearing test for dogs and cats with clinically tested, species-specific calming music. Developed by Janet Marlow, a pioneer in the field of pet psychoacoustics, the app addresses two often-overlooked areas of pet care: auditory health and stress management.While hearing is one of the most vital senses for animals, an estimated 85% of pet parents are unaware of their pet’s hearing status. Pet Acoustics+ offers a simple, interactive hearing assessment alongside audio tracks engineered to support the nervous systems of dogs and cats—particularly during moments of high stress such as fireworks, vet visits, or thunderstorms.“We developed this app to give pet families tools they can use every day,” says Marlow. “It’s about making science-based care accessible—whether your dog is anxious during travel or your senior cat isn’t responding to sounds like before.”Key Features:Streaming Calming Music based on biometric sound studiesPatented Species-Specific Tracks for behavior supportAvailable on the App Store and Google PlayPet Acoustics+ aims to fill a growing gap in preventive care and sensory wellness, offering real-time support for pets coping with anxiety, aging, or environmental noise triggers.Why It MattersPet wellness isn’t just about nutrition and exercise—it’s also about emotional balance. With more pets living longer lives and experiencing complex behavioral challenges, Pet Acoustics+ offers a proactive, non-invasive solution for pet families, veterinarians, and trainers alike.About Pet Acoustics, Inc.Founded by Janet Marlow, Pet Acoustics is the global pioneer in species-specific music and pet hearing wellness. Her award-winning research and soundtracks have been featured in veterinary clinics, zoos, shelters, and homes worldwide. With the launch of Pet Acoustics+, Marlow brings over a decade of innovation directly into the hands of pet parents.Media Inquiries:Pet Acoustics, Inc.hello@petacoustics.comDownload Pet Acoustics+ Now:📲 App Store & Google Play🆓 Free to download | Subscription Calming Music available

The Pet Acoustics+ App Is Here!

