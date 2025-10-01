ruya Community Islamic Bank L.L.C launches new Personal Finance offering

ruya Community Islamic Bank

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ruya Community Islamic Bank L.L.C (ruya) has introduced its new Personal Finance solution, empowering customers with fast, Shari’ah-compliant access to funds that support their personal and family goals.With the launch, customers can instantly view an indicative instalment estimate and conveniently apply through the ruya app, ensuring a simple, transparent, and fully digital experience. Final eligibility and instalment details will be confirmed upon application.Key features include:• Quick and paperless application process• Competitive profit rates• Flexible payment tenors• Shari’ah-compliant financing"We are excited to introduce a personal finance solution that puts our community first," said Christoph Koster – CEO, ruya. "By combining Shari’ah-compliant financing with digital innovation, customers can now plan, and apply for financing with confidence — anytime, anywhere."ruya’s Personal Finance is designed to help customers manage education costs, weddings, travel, or unexpected expenses — while ensuring clarity and trust every step of the way. For more information or to apply, simply download the ruya mobile app.For more information please visit www.ruyabank.ae About Ruya Community Islamic Bank L.L.C (ruya):Headquartered in Ajman and launched in 2024, ruya is a fusion of innovative technology and the enduring principles of Islamic banking, designed for individuals and businesses alike. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE as an Islamic Specialised Bank, ruya delivers a seamless digital banking experience built on robust security and intuitive design. Guided by the pillars of fairness, transparency, and social responsibility, ruya is deeply rooted in the community supporting families, entrepreneurs and small businesses while fostering financial literacy and inclusion through open-door branches that serve as hubs of education and support.For media inquiries: pr@ruyabank.aeWebsite: www.ruyabank.ae Twitter/X: myruyabankInstagram: myruyabankLinkedIn: ruyaFacebook: myruyabankTikTok: @myruyabankYouTube: @myruyabankSnapchat: myruyabank

