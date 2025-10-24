GCC Regional Visionaries Honoured at the 13th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Empowerment Awards in Abu Dhabi

Captain Shaikh Abdulaziz Bin Sultan Bin Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Director of Excellence Awards Branch, Ajman Police. GCC GOV HR & Youth Empowerment Awards in Abu Dhabi 2025

ABU DHABI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organised by QnA International, the 13th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit and Awards concluded in grand fashion at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi with a powerful celebration of leadership, innovation, and human capital excellence.Recognised as the GCC’s most influential gathering platform for government and public sector entities HR transformation, this year’s annual summit united senior decision-makers, youth pioneers, and global HR experts driving the region’s future readiness committed to shaping the GCC’s future of work, governance, and sustainable growth.Held under the theme, “Elevating HR, Empowering Youth, Enabling Nations”, it aimed at driving the next chapter of governance, innovation, and empowerment. The Awards Ceremony convened more than 300 top-notch state leaders and decision makers, distinguished leaders, and changemakers from across the GCC. The event awards ceremony opened with a keynote address by Captain Shaikh Abdulaziz Bin Sultan Bin Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Director of Excellence Awards Branch, Ajman Police.“We view the GCC GOV HR and Youth Summit & Awards as a strategic platform that redefines the future of government work by reshaping the role of people as a strategic asset and a central driver of institutional transformation. This platform goes beyond showcasing successful experiences—it serves as a space for exchanging innovative ideas and visions on how to empower youth and develop future skills in line with digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the requirements of the knowledge economy,” says Captain Shaikh Abdulaziz Bin Sultan Bin Abdulla Al Nuaimi, who was awarded Youth Icon of the Year in Public & Government Sector for 2025, symbolising the next generation of inspired governance.The Awards celebrates outstanding achievements in human resources, technology, diversity, and sustainability — spotlighting the organisations and individuals from across the GCC spectrum, with diverse best practices and setting new benchmarks in leadership and talent development.The UAE led this year’s honours with a diverse array of winners representing innovation and people-first governance. Dubai Police HQ emerged as a standout, with the Most Distinctive Learning & Development Strategy along with Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad named GOV HR Leader of the Year in Government Sector, and Brigadier General Rashid Nasser Rashid Abdullah receiving the People First Leader Award in Government Sector. Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) was a dual winner, taking home GOV HR Leader of the Year in Public Sector (Ahmad Alshareef) and Employer of the Year in Public Sector.Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi earned Woman Leader of the Year in Government Sector, underscoring her dedication to sustainability and Emiratisation. Major Dr Mariam Mohamed Hassan Alhammadi of the Ministry of Interior (UAE) was also recognised as Woman Leader of the Year in Government Sector, while Dubai Duty Free’s Mona Al Ali received Woman Leader of the Year in Public Sector. Tabreed’s Dalal Saleh Salem Al Yafei was honoured as Woman Leader of the Year in Private Sector.Dubai Municipality also took home dual honours as Sustainable Leader of the Year (Eng. Saeed AbdulRahim Safar) and Organisation of the Year for Youth Empowerment. Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority impressed the jury with their women empowerment and happiness initiatives in the public sector, winning the two coveted awards.The UAE’s innovative edge was represented by Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (AI Change Maker of the Year), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (AI-Driven Organisation of the Year), Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) (Digital Transformation Pioneer of the Year), Abu Dhabi City Municipality (Excellence in E-learning Innovation Award), and Mercer (HR Technology Excellence Award). Youth empowerment was high on the agenda with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), taking Organisation of the Year for Youth Empowerment in Government Sector while Emirates Global Aluminium and Tabreed were recognised as the private sector winners for their youth empowerment. Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) received Employer of the Year in Government Sector, while Etihad Rail was celebrated for its leadership in AI transformation.Commitment to inclusivity shone through Chalhoub Group, honoured as Organisation of the Year for Women Empowerment in the Private Sector and recipient of the Equal Opportunity Excellence Award. Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Ras Al Khaimah Police, and Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority were recognised for Best Happiness Initiatives, while Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), Masdar, and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) earned top marks in Employee Wellbeing and Human-Centric Leadership.Other notable UAE honorees included Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (SEWA), Lagardère Travel Retail UAE, and Mercer, each recognised for digital excellence, e-learning, leadership development, and HR innovation. HR heads from e&, Dubai Duty Free, and Tabreed took home HR leaders awards in public and private sector categories. Ali Al Mansoori from e& was acknowledged as HR Leader of the Year in the Private Sector.The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s visionary organisations and HR leaders were among the night’s most celebrated. Esraa M. Al Sharief, Executive Director of HR at a PIF Subsidiary, received the HR Leader of the Year in Private Sector honour for her transformational leadership in reimagining HR through technology and purpose-driven strategy. In the public sector, King Saud University’s Abdulmajeed Alqusaibi took home the People First Leader Award and IMI’s Fahad Al Aqeel was recognised in the private sector for the same prestigious award.In the government sector, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources – KSA was named Best Diversity & Inclusion, Reward & Recognition Champion, while Small & Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) received Best Leadership Development Award. Tourism Development Fund and Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) stood out for Innovation and Excellence in Employee Experience, and the Human Resources Development Fund was named among the GCC GOV HR Teams of the Year.KSA also earned accolades for its progressive work culture with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Company winning the Best Nationalisation Initiative in the GCC Private Sector, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology receiving the Equal Opportunity Excellence Award, and the National Center for Non-Profit Sector recognised for Best Flexible Workplace Strategy. Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority was recognised for their Digital HR Transformation. Solutions by stc and King Abdullah Financial District were the winners for the Best Employee Benefits and Wellbeing in the private sector, while the Fund for Martyrs, the Wounded, Prisoners of War and Missing Persons took the Best Workplace Experience Award.Bahrain’s achievements reflected its growing HR and technology ecosystem. Ministry of Interior (Bahrain) received Digital HR Award of the Year in Public & Government Sector, while the Shura Council was honoured as Digital Transformation Pioneer of the Year. stc Bahrain earned Innovation and Excellence in Employee Experience in Private Sector, reaffirming Bahrain’s regional leadership in digital HR transformation.Representing Oman, the Zakat Al Seeb Committee was honoured as Sustainable Leader of the Year in Public & Government Sector, showcasing the nation’s dedication to responsible governance and community development.Kuwait’s forward-thinking approach to human capital was recognised through National Bank of Kuwait, which took home two major awards — Most Distinctive Learning and Development Strategy in Private Sector and Excellence in E-learning Innovation in Private Sector.Qatar’s commitment to education and national talent development was celebrated with Qatar Finance & Business Academy (QFBA) winning Best Nationalisation Initiative in the GCC Public Sector, further strengthening Qatar’s role as a leader in knowledge economy transformation.Several cross-border organisations were recognised for their exceptional regional impact. Daman – The National Health Insurance Company received Employer of the Year awards in the Private Sector, while Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co. earned dual honours for Digital HR Excellence and Leadership Development. The EDGE Group PJSC, ADNOC HQ, ADNOC Offshore, and ADNOC Alumni were honoured across multiple categories for their focus on leadership development, nationalisation, and inclusion, further cementing the UAE’s and region’s position as global HR innovators.The Awards ceremony concluded with recognising the best HR teams with Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, General Organization for Social Insurance, Human Resources Development Fund, and Aster DM Healthcare impressing the judges with their collective team efforts in connecting people with purpose.“Technology is not here to replace HR; it’s here to elevate it,” said Esraa M. Al Sharief, Executive Director of HR at a PIF subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, on her win as HR Leader of the Year in the Private Sector. “This summit brings together the brightest minds shaping the region’s talent and innovation agenda. I’m inspired by its focus on collaboration between public and private sectors — and by the opportunity to share my experience in reimagining HR through technology and purpose-driven transformation,” she added.As it concludes its 13th successful Annual, the GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit and Awards continues to strengthen its position as the region’s foremost platform for recognising and shaping the future of human capital excellence.About the GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit:The GCC GOV HR and Youth Summit unite the government, public sector, and leading private organizations to address critical human capital challenges and youth empowerment strategies— shaping the future of the region and beyond. Be part of the movement shaping tomorrow’s workforce. 