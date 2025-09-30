EpiWatch Announces FDA-Cleared Seizure Detection and Alerting App Now Available for Direct Download

Digital care to enhance safety for people living with epilepsy

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EpiWatch, Inc. today announced that its app-based product, EpiWatch, an FDA-cleared and clinically validated mobile application for seizure detection, alerting and monitoring, is now available for direct download on the Apple App Store.EpiWatch is indicated for use in individuals with epilepsy ages 5 and older experiencing tonic-clonic seizures. The app provides seizure detection and alerting via text, phone or email to caregivers, family members and other care contacts, empowering patients and reducing anxiety for caregivers.“This marks a significant milestone in making seizure monitoring accessible to people living with epilepsy,” said Teresa Prego, CEO, EpiWatch, Inc. “By providing an FDA-cleared, clinically validated solution directly through the App Store, we are making it simpler than ever for patients and families to access digital tools to improve safety.”EpiWatch provides tonic-clonic seizure monitoring and detection on Apple Watch and requires a prescription to activate the application.For additional information, visit www.epiwatch.com

EpiWatch Intro Video

