EpiWatch To Be at Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland, Highlighting Seizure Detection and Alerting App on Apple Watch

EpiWatch®, the only FDA-cleared seizure detection app running on Apple Watch will offer special subscription discounts as part of this year’s event.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EpiWatch,Inc., a leader in wearable technology for epilepsy management, announced today that it will exhibit at Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland, taking place November 10-13, 2025 at the Disneyland Hotel Exhibit Hall in Anaheim, California. The annual event, one of the largest epilepsy education and awareness gatherings in the world, brings together patients, families, advocates, and clinicians to share knowledge, build community, and explore advances in care.EpiWatch will showcase its FDA-cleared and clinically validated Apple Watch app for tonic-clonic seizure detection, alerting and monitoring developed to empower people living with epilepsy. Designed with input from clinicians and patients, EpiWatch operates with Apple Watch and iPhone to help users capture seizure activity, alert caregivers, and share data with their care teams. “Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland is about connection—between patients, families, clinicians and innovators,” said Teresa Prego, EpiWatch CEO. “We’re honored to be part of a community that’s driving real progress in how people with epilepsy understand and manage their condition. Our goal is to empower people living with seizures to gain greater confidence and security in managing life with epilepsy.”To celebrate this year’s event, EpiWatch is offering special discounts on EpiWatch subscriptions. When subscribing to the EpiWatch app, use code DISNEY25MONTH for a special rate of $14.99 per month for the next 12 months (reduced from $19.99/month) or DISNEY25YEAR for an annual rate of $169.99 for 12 months (reduced from $220 annual subscription cost). These special codes expire on 12/1/2025.About EpiWatchEpiWatch is a digital care platform designed to empower people living with epilepsy through real-time seizure detection, alerting, and monitoring. Founded by two Johns Hopkins epileptologists and developed in collaboration with clinicians and researchers, EpiWatch helps individuals and care teams capture seizure data and alert a care network when tonic clonic seizures are detected —supporting more informed, proactive epilepsy care. EpiWatch is FDA cleared for tonic-clonic seizure detection for individuals age 5 and above, and requires a prescription.About Epilepsy Awareness Day at DisneylandFounded by the nonprofit Sofie’s Journey and the Epilepsy Awareness Day organization, Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland (EADDL) brings together attendees annually for a two-day education expo and community day at Disneyland Park. More than just an event, the gathering is a celebration. It’s where thought leaders in epilepsy care meet individuals whose lives have been touched by epilepsy. The synergy, the exchange of stories, the sessions, and the shared smiles against the backdrop of Disneyland makes this an unforgettable experience.

