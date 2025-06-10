EpiWatch, Inc. Joins MedTech Innovator 2025 Cohort, Selected Among Top 4% of 1,500 Global Startups

EpiWatch app on Apple Watch

EpiWatch is one of 65 startups chosen from nearly 1,500 global applicants to participate in the world’s leading medtech accelerator

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EpiWatch , Inc., a digital health company focused on seizure detection, alerting, and monitoring, announced today its selection for the MedTech Innovator 2025 Accelerator Cohort. EpiWatch is one of just 65 companies—representing the top 4% of nearly 1,500 applicants worldwide—chosen for this year’s highly competitive program. MedTech Innovator (MTI) is the world’s largest accelerator for medical technology startups. The four-month program offers world-class mentorship, strategic guidance, and access to a deep network of investors, healthcare providers, payers, manufacturers, and industry experts.“We are thrilled to join this year’s MedTech Innovator cohort,” said Teresa Prego, CEO of EpiWatch. “This opportunity not only validates our approach to seizure detection and patient empowerment but also opens the door to strategic collaborations that will help us scale faster and expand access to our life-saving technology.”EpiWatch was selected for its innovative approach to improving safety and quality of life for people with epilepsy through its EpiWatch continuous seizure monitoring app on Apple Watch, the first FDA cleared seizure detection and alerting app available on Apple Watch. The company’s mission aligns closely with MTI’s focus on advancing patient care through transformative technology.Throughout the MTI program, cohort companies will present at major industry events including The MedTech Conference powered by AdvaMed (October 5–8 in San Diego) and/or the MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit (November 19–21 in San Diego), where they will compete for a share of $800,000 in non-dilutive funding.About EpiWatch, Inc.EpiWatch, Inc., an early commercial-stage company spun out of Johns Hopkins University, is leading the digital transformation of epilepsy care. With the first and only FDA-cleared seizure detection and alerting app for Apple Watch, EpiWatch delivers an innovative, integrated solution that keeps people with epilepsy safe and empowers patients, caregivers, and physicians to better manage the condition.Founded by world-renowned epileptologists, EpiWatch is addressing the needs of the 3.4 million Americans living with epilepsy. Beyond the profound impact of seizures on quality of life—including social isolation, loss of independence, family stress, and underemployment—uncontrolled seizures can result in serious injury or even death due to Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). By enabling early detection and alerting, EpiWatch offers essential peace of mind to families, clinicians, and patients.For more information, visit www.epiwatch.com About MedTech InnovatorMedTech Innovator is the world’s largest accelerator of medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. Its mission is to improve human health by accelerating the growth of companies transforming patient care. Since its founding, MTI has sourced nearly 14,000 applicants and supported the growth of more than 700 graduates. Alumni have raised $10 billion in follow-on funding and introduced over 400 products to the market, improving the lives of millions of patients around the globe.For more information, visit medtechinnovator.org

