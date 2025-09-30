Entrex (OTC: NTRX) Launches X (formerly Twitter) for Investor Communications

Entrex Logo Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) ( www.entrex.net ) today announced the launch of its official X account, @OfficialNTRX, as a platform to share timely updates and company developments with investors, partners, and stakeholders. ( https://x.com/officialntrx “We are aggressively advancing investor discussions around the acquisition of EBITDA-producing bitcoin miners,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex. “We believe more routine communication of our activities will benefit our bitcoin mining partners, our capital providers, and our investors.”The Company emphasized that this initiative follows the SEC’s directive on the use of social media for corporate communications (SEC Release No. 2013-51) and aligns with Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD).“As such, we intend to use our official X account to distribute material information in compliance with SEC guidelines while ensuring investors have direct, transparent access to current updates,” Watkins continued.Investors are encouraged to follow Entrex at @OfficialNTRX for ongoing company updates.________________________________________About Entrex:Entrex (OTC: NTRX) identifies, structures, and finances cash-flowing assets with measurable environmental benefits. Today, the Company partners with multiple bitcoin mining developers to deploy modular, revenue-generating units at scale through its “Design. Deliver. Deposit. Repeat.” program.For more information, visit www.entrex.net

