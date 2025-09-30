X-Analytics Selected for U.S. Government Cybersecurity Trade Mission to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan

A highly selective delegation will showcase U.S. cybersecurity innovation across the region, December 7–16, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- X-Analytics, a leader in AI-powered cyber risk financial exposure intelligence, today announced it has been selected to join the U.S. Government Cybersecurity Business Development Mission to the Middle East taking place December 7–16, 2025 in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.Coordinated by the U.S. Commercial Service, International Trade Administration, in collaboration with the U.S. Embassies in the participating countries, the mission will highlight a select cohort of American cybersecurity innovators—underscoring the trade mission’s elite profile and the strength of X-Analytics’ AI-driven approach to cyber risk financial exposure intelligence.“Being selected for this prestigious delegation aligns with our mission to accelerate digital resiliency in all societies, worldwide,” said John Frazzini, CEO of X-Analytics. “With X-Analytics, our customers strengthen AI and cyber risk governance and achieve measurable risk-reducing results.”X-Analytics has ushered in the future of AI-powered self-driving governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) with ARIA, the world’s first cyber risk thinking machine. ARIA helps organizations prioritize effective risk mitigation, deliver measurable cybersecurity ROI, and build resilience in the digital age.Partnership OpportunitiesRegional enterprises, distributors, and investment firms interested in collaborating to establish the region’s first Cyber Risk AI Innovation Center are invited to contact X-Analytics at www.x-analytics.com About X-AnalyticsX-Analytics is the source for AI-powered cyber risk financial exposure intelligence, helping enterprises, critical-infrastructure operators, and insurers understand, prioritize, and reduce cyber risk. With ARIA, organizations replace slow, static GRC with continuous cyber risk orchestration that improves resilience, enhances insurability, and delivers risk-reducing ROI. Learn more at www.x-analytics.com

