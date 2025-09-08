X-Analytics Pioneers the Future of Self-Driving GRC with AI-Driven Risk Orchestration

AI-Powered Innovation Delivers Continuous Risk Intelligence Across 350+ Security & Regulatory Frameworks in Seconds

With CDW SPARQ powered by X-Analytics, we move beyond talking about security and risk—we orchestrate business resilience with surgical precision.” — Stephanie Hagopian, vice president of security solutions for CDW

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- X-Analytics, the global leader in financial exposure intelligence for cyber and AI risk, has further revolutionized governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) with the release of AI-powered cybersecurity assessment automation instantly connected to continuous risk orchestration. This breakthrough ushers in the era of self-driving GRC programs, replacing outdated, manual assessment and GRC workflows with fully automated, always-on risk intelligence that drives measurable risk-reducing benefits.From Static Reports to Actionable Risk IntelligenceAt the center of this innovation is ARIA AI, the world’s first cyber risk thinking machine. ARIA AI combines cybersecurity maturity assessment and control data with cyber threat and financial exposure intelligence translating security initiatives into operationalized GRC context through real-time, intelligent risk orchestration.Key Innovations:• Dynamic Financial Exposure Analysis – Converts cyber risk into clear, decision-ready financial exposure insights.• Instant Framework Alignment – Auto-aligns risk context across 350+ global security and regulatory frameworks, adapting dynamically to changes.• Automated Control Prioritization – Identifies gaps, prioritizes mitigation, and optimizes control effectiveness.• Cybersecurity Budget Optimization – Analyzes the cybersecurity investments most effective to deliver risk reducing ROI.With ARIA AI, X-Analytics replaces costly manual processes with autonomous, always-on risk orchestration, accelerating GRC from static and siloed to fully operationalized and business-aligned.“X-Analytics accelerates cyber risk management from slow and static to fast and intelligent,” said John Frazzini, CEO of X-Analytics. “Our AI agents eliminate costly manual workflows, delivering automated, always-on risk orchestration at scale.”Powering the Future of Cyber Risk ManagementAs an innovation partner, CDW has integrated X-Analytics into CDW SPARQ, its innovative cyber resiliency service. With this integration, CDW delivers proactive, data-driven risk intelligence, guiding organizations toward resilient futures with proven risk reducing strategies.“The future of cybersecurity isn't about chasing shadows—it’s about illuminating paths forward with intelligence and speed,” said Stephanie Hagopian, vice president of security solutions for CDW. “With CDW SPARQ powered by X-Analytics, we move beyond talking about security and risk—we orchestrate business resilience with surgical precision.”AvailabilityThis X-Analytics AI-Driven innovation is available for release in September 2025. The CDW SPARQ offering is also available now for organizations ready to operationalize their cyber risk management programs and will be featured at the following CDW Executive Summit.Showcase EventCDW Executive Summit: The Future Is Now, and the Future Is DataSeptember 8–10, 2025 | Las Vegas, NVAbout X-AnalyticsX-Analytics pioneers the future of cyber resilience with AI-driven financial exposure intelligence and continuous risk orchestration. Its ARIA AI platform empowers CISOs, risk leaders, and executives to make data-driven risk decisions that deliver measurable business value. Founded by cybersecurity and AI experts, X-Analytics serves Fortune 500 enterprises and hundreds of organizations of all sizes worldwide.Learn more at www.x-analytics.com Media Inquiriesmedia@x-analytics.commediarelations@cdw.com

