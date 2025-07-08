X-Analytics and NACD Expand Offering to Strengthen Cybersecurity and AI Risk Governance

Board-Level Risk Intelligence Enables Effective Technology Risk Governance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- X-Analytics, the leading cyber risk management and AI risk governance platform and the National Association of Corporate Directors(NACD), the most trusted association for board directors, today announced an expanded offering to strengthen cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) governance in the boardroom.As AI adoption accelerates and cyber threats become more sophisticated, boards are increasingly challenged to provide informed, proactive governance. According to the recent NACD report, “2025 Governance Outlook: Preparing for Risk, Taking Opportunity” , cybersecurity and AI risk are among the top issues on boardroom agendas in 2025. This new board-ready risk insights subscription is designed to meet these challenges with informed confidence.“We consistently hear from directors that understanding cyber and AI risk in a governance context is critical,” said Peter R. Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. “Through our next generation board advisory offering, in collaboration with X-Analytics, we are equipping boards with high-impact insights that drive informed oversight and strengthen governance as cybersecurity and AI risks accelerate.”The X-Analytics Board Insights: Cyber and Ai Risk subscription, delivered in collaboration with NACD’s Board Advisory Services, provides executive and board-ready insights and briefings that contextualize cybersecurity and AI risks in financial, operational, and business terms. Organizations can use these insights to connect cybersecurity and AI risk strategy with technology adoption decisions, including initiatives such as cloud migration, digital transformation, and the deployment of artificial intelligence advancements.The subscription includes tailored cyber and AI risk intelligence insights that include cyber risk financial exposure estimates, industry trends and benchmarks, as well as AI risk exposure analysis. Additionally, the subscription includes an executive briefing facilitated by a NACD Board Advisory Services faculty member to facilitate active governance discussions.“Translating complex technical risks into strategic clarity empowers directors to enable effective governance in the age of artificial intelligence acceleration,” said John Frazzini, CEO and founder of X-Analytics. “It is our mission to provide directors with the risk intelligence they need to connect cybersecurity and AI risk strategy with effective governance.”To learn more about the X-Analytics Board Insights: Cyber and AI Risk subscription, please visit the NACD Board Advisory Services page. To explore NACD membership, visit nacdonline.org About X-AnalyticsThe innovators behind X-Analytics are on a mission to deliver a cyber resilient future. The X-Analytics cyber risk management and AI governance platform has set the standard for how CISOs, executives, boards and the risk management industry align cybersecurity strategy with business-optimized risk reducing benefits. To learn how organizations across the globe trust X-Analytics to deliver next generation cyber risk management success, visit x-analytics.com About NACDThe National Association of Corporate Directors(NACD) is the leading member organization for corporate directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network and maximize their potential. For more than 47 years, NACD has helped boards and the business community elevate their performance and create long-term value. Our leadership continues to raise standards of excellence and advance board effectiveness at thousands of member companies. Learn more at nacdonline.org.

