Remedio Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Security for 2025

Designation reflects evolving requirements for resilience in critical infrastructure security

Remedio isn’t just another tool - it’s a new way of thinking about securing CPS environments” — Ilan Mintz, Remedio VP of Marketing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remedio (formerly GYTPOL), a leading provider of configuration-focused endpoint security and posture management, today announced that it has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Security for 2025.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿-𝗣𝗵𝘆𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) are the backbone of industries such as energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation. Their importance makes them a prime target for cyber threats. Yet these environments remain highly vulnerable due to misconfigurations, excessive privileges, insecure defaults, and similar weaknesses that can cascade into real-world disruptions.As organizations grapple with these risks, a shift in strategy is emerging. Gartner’s recognition reflects a growing consensus that effective CPS security cannot stop at monitoring or detection. Instead, it requires proactive, sustainable approaches to managing and securing system configurations.𝗚𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿’𝘀 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗼In its analysis, Gartner highlighted Remedio’s ability to address these challenges by providing:• Automated remediation of misconfigurations across Windows and Linux in CPS environments.• Centralized change management with instant rollback to ensure operational continuity.• Unified visibility and control spanning Windows, Linux, Mac, VDIs, Active Directory, and cloud platforms.• Integration with leading CPS security providers, including Forescout, Claroty, CrowdStrike, and Armis.Automate remediation of misconfigurations across Windows and Linux in CPS environments.𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗲𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻Unlike solutions that focus solely on detection, Remedio emphasizes safe and actionable remediation. The platform employs context-aware dependency mapping to surface downstream impacts before changes are applied and provides a click-to-rollback feature that ensures teams can quickly restore a secure state if needed.This approach gives operators the confidence to act decisively, reducing delays caused by uncertainty and helping them manage vulnerabilities without introducing new risks. This empowers Cyber-Physical System operators to:• Establish and maintaining secure baselines.• Minimize disruption in sensitive operational environments.• Extend coverage to both common and proprietary systems.• Build trust in automation through transparency and control.To learn more about Remedio, visit www.remedio.io or email contact@remedio.io . To explore the full Gartner analysis, download the report: 𝘾𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙑𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙤𝙧𝙨, 𝘾𝙮𝙗𝙚𝙧-𝙋𝙝𝙮𝙨𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙨 𝙎𝙚𝙘 𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙮, 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣, 18 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 2025.𝘎𝘈𝘙𝘛𝘕𝘌𝘙 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬 𝘰𝘧 𝘎𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳, 𝘐𝘯𝘤. 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜.𝘚. 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘊𝘖𝘖𝘓 𝘝𝘌𝘕𝘋𝘖𝘙𝘚 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬 𝘰𝘧 𝘎𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳, 𝘐𝘯𝘤. 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦𝘥.𝘎𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳, 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵 𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘺 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘎𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘎𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳'𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵. 𝘎𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘥, 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩, 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘧𝘪𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦.━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗼Founded in 2019, Remedio is a first-of-its-kind platform to help manage and harden endpoint configurations. Remedio detects and corrects misconfigurations that put connected devices at risk. The platform enables push-button remediation and reversion to secure any individual device or device group according to the relevant standards or controls.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.