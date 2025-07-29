GYTPOL Announces Integration with SentinelOne Singularity Platform

Integration amplifies visibility, accelerates compliance enforcement, and unifies security response workflows

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GYTPOL, a leading provider of configuration-centric endpoint security, today announced a strategic integration with the SentinelOne(NYSE: S) SingularityPlatform. This integration empowers enterprises with real-time configuration visibility, automated compliance enforcement, and tighter incident response — all seamlessly embedded within SentinelOne’s robust end-to-end AI-powered cybersecurity platform.Embedding GYTPOL’s rich configuration intelligence and policy validation into SentinelOne’s SingularityData Lake, XDR, and automation ecosystem, the joint solution gives security teams a unified, risk-aware command and control of their entire environment.“Together with SentinelOne, we’re giving security teams the clarity and control they need to close compliance gaps before they become business risks,” said Tal Kollender, CEO of GYTPOL. “This partnership creates a continuous feedback loop for posture validation, remediation, and real-time risk mitigation.”The integration empowers teams to surface compliance gaps as part of threat intelligence, automate context-aware remediation, and operationalize configuration security within existing SentinelOne workflows for stronger, faster, and smarter defense.The result is a monitoring & management framework in which posture deviations are no longer hidden and remediation is actionable across the stack.With this integration, security and compliance teams can:ㅤ• 𝗚𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀: GYTPOL continuously streams endpoint-level configuration data into SentinelOne, flagging misalignments with CIS, NIST, and internal benchmarks.ㅤ• 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 & 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲: View misconfigurations and policy violations in the same context as threat detections to better understand risk relationships.ㅤ•𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: Use SentinelOne automation to isolate or segment devices based on GYTPOL’s posture findings.ㅤ• 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗸𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Automate precise corrective actions using GYTPOL’s safe remediation workflows, directly from SentinelOne.ㅤ• 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Streamline audits and evidence collection with continuous assurance of policy enforcement and drift detection.“Security teams need more than visibility, they need to understand how misconfigurations and compliance gaps expose them to real risk,” said Melissa K. Smith, VP of Technology Partnerships & Strategic Initiatives at SentinelOne. “Integrating GYTPOL into the Singularity Platform brings configuration intelligence into the core of threat operations, enabling teams to detect drift in real time, automate enforcement, and remediate faster. Together, we’re transforming cyber hygiene into a continuous, strategic capability that drives smarter, more resilient security.”This collaboration brings together GYTPOL’s proactive configuration assurance with SentinelOne’s world-class detection and response capabilities — enabling security teams to prevent misconfigurations from becoming vulnerabilities and act with speed and precision when they do.To learn more about how GYTPOL secures endpoint configurations, visit www.GYTPOL.com . To request a demo of the SentinelOne integration, reach out at www.GYTPOL.com/demo or email contact@GYTPOL.com ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗹𝗢𝗻𝗲SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments - trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁Regan Schiappapress@sentinelone.com𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗚𝗬𝗧𝗣𝗢𝗟GYTPOL is a first-of-its-kind solution provider focused on the configuration side of endpoint security. Predicated on principles of automation and prevention, GYTPOL continuously monitors devices and systems, detecting unpatched vulnerabilities and insecure configurations. The platform enables proactive and non-disruptive remediation (or reversion) at the push of a button – ensuring safe and strict policy adherence while bolstering operational resilience and business continuity.With GYTPOL, it's easy to bring any device or group in line with the standards of your choosing (e.g. CIS, NIST, etc.). Additionally, GYTPOL helps organizations create and enforce golden image configurations – assuring consistent and secure baselines across all devices.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁

