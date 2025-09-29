Remedio Appoints Matt Rowe as Chief Technology Officer

New CTO to Lead Technology Strategy as Remedio Redefines Endpoint Security Through Safe, Automated Remediation

Remedio is solving one of the toughest challenges in cybersecurity — how to secure critical systems without disrupting them” — Matt Rowe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remedio (formerly GYTPOL), a leading provider of configuration-focused endpoint security and posture management, today announced the appointment of Matt Rowe as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).Matt joins Remedio after holding senior technology and security leadership roles at Amazon and Synchrony, where he was responsible for building and scaling security & infrastructure platforms protecting some of the world’s most complex and mission-critical environments.With more than 25 years of experience driving enterprise-scale architecture, security, and infrastructure transformation, Matt will lead Remedio’s technology strategy and product innovation at a time when organizations worldwide are looking for smarter, safer ways to secure diverse and distributed environments.“Matt’s leadership experience at Amazon and AWS, combined with his ability to scale secure technology platforms globally, makes him the ideal CTO for Remedio as we accelerate our growth,” said Tal Kollender , CEO of Remedio. “His vision will be instrumental in advancing our mission to help organizations move beyond detection and embrace safe, automated remediation.”Matt’s appointment punctuates a period of rapid momentum for Remedio. In the last two weeks, the company closed a historic financing round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and was named a Gartner Cool Vendor. The company now appears poised to enter a new era of market traction and leadership, with Matt expected to play a pivotal role.“Remedio is solving one of the toughest challenges in cybersecurity — how to secure critical systems without disrupting them,” said Matt. “I’m excited to join the team and help build the technology that will set the standard for protecting devices at scale.”With Matt joining the leadership team, Remedio is doubling down on its mission to redefine how organizations secure their most critical systems. His expertise in building at global scale will help accelerate innovation across the platform and strengthen Remedio’s position as the trusted partner for enterprises that need security to be both effective and effortless.To learn more about how Remedio secures devices everywhere from the bottom up, visit www.remedio.io or email contact@remedio.io ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗼Founded in 2019, Remedio is a first-of-its-kind platform to help manage and harden endpoint configurations. Remedio detects and corrects misconfigurations that put connected devices at risk. The platform enables push-button remediation and reversion to secure any individual device or device group according to the relevant standards or controls.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁

