Space Force Association Announces General Stephen N. Whiting as Keynote Speaker for Spacepower Conference 2025
General Stephen N. Whiting, Commander of United States Space Command, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Spacepower Conference 2025 (SPC25).COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce that General Stephen N. Whiting, Commander of United States Space Command, will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming Spacepower Conference 2025 (SPC25). The conference will be held Dec. 10-12, 2025, at the Hilton Orlando, bringing together military, industry, academic, and community leaders to advance dialogue on the future of national security and innovation in space.
General Whiting’s leadership at USSPACECOM places him at the forefront of joint, allied, and commercial space operations vital to maintaining U.S. and allied advantages in the space domain. His insights will highlight both the challenges and breakthroughs in building a resilient space architecture to secure the nation’s interests—now and into the future.
“We are thrilled to welcome General Whiting to Spacepower Conference 2025,” said Bill Woolf, President & CEO of SFA. “His participation signals the growing importance of partnership and innovation in protecting our access to space, fostering U.S. leadership, and inspiring the next generation of Guardians.”
The Spacepower Conference is SFA’s flagship annual event, providing a dynamic forum for thought leaders to collaborate on shaping space policy, technology and readiness. Attendees can look forward to keynote presentations, technical panels, networking events, and exhibits showcasing the latest in spacepower and defense technology.
Registration Open
Spacepower Conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders and gain essential insights into the future of space power. Don’t miss your chance to participate in this vital discussion: Register now to guarantee your attendance as space is limited. Tickets are free for USSF Guardians, active-duty uniformed military members and government civilians in direct support of the USSF.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Join us in Orlando for an inspiring event that promises to advance the conversation around space power and innovation. We offer a variety of sponsorship packages that are designed to maximize visibility, amplify impact, and connect organizations with space professionals and audiences that shape the future of the space domain. For more information on sponsorships, please visit our event website.
About Spacepower Conference
Spacepower Conference is an incubator and accelerator of today’s top organizations building tomorrow’s most important space power innovations. Learn about the upcoming missions, the rising challenges we’re facing, and the opportunities for ensuring a safer and more secure domain for our nation and beyond.
About The Space Force Association
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Emily Honhart
Space Force Association
+1 855-732-2019 ext. 3
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.