Main Street Economics Founder Les Rubin Blasts Washington Over Looming Government Shutdown

Economic Education for the American Public Leslie A. Rubin, Founder and President, Main Street Economics Why You Should Give a Damn about Economics: The Us Debt Crisis and Your Future The Greatest Ponzi Scheme on Earth: How the US Can Avoid Economic Collapse

Warns That Partisan Games Threaten America’s Financial Future

Shutdown. Really? What is wrong in DC? They play partisan games while America suffers...It’s time for leadership and courage—not more posturing and spending” — Les Rubin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Main Street Economics a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to providing economic education to the American public is sounding the alarm, condemning Washington’s failure to put the American people ahead of partisan brinkmanship, as Congress once again barrels toward a government shutdown.“Shutdown. Really? What is wrong in DC? They play partisan games while America suffers,” said Les Rubin, Founder of Main Street Economics. “Even a simple extension of the current fiscal disaster they perpetrated upon ‘We the People’ cannot get bipartisan support. What they are really saying is, ‘let’s hold out and spend more trillions that we don’t have.’ Is the goal to bankrupt America? If it isn’t, they are doing a good imitation.”Rubin, a longtime advocate for fiscal responsibility and author of Why You Should Give a Damn About Economics , argues that the dysfunction in Congress has placed America’s economy in grave danger. More recently, in his co-authored book The Greatest Ponzi Scheme on Earth: How the US Can Avoid Economic Collapse, Rubin contends that Washington’s reliance on perpetual borrowing is indistinguishable from a Ponzi scheme—expanding debt to cover the costs of past obligations. His message is simple: we are running out of runway, and the time to act is now.“Congress, get off your duff and fix this mess. First, keep our government open. Then quit the partisan BS and do what is needed for fiscal sanity in this country,” Rubin continued. “If you don’t, our Ship of State, the USS Titanic, is headed to the iceberg while Congress carefully rearranges the deck chairs.”Leaders cannot keep pretending that endless borrowing has no consequences. But every family knows you can’t live forever on credit cards.Main Street Economics has long warned about America’s unsustainable debt trajectory and the risks of short-term budgetary fixes. Rubin believes that the current standoff highlights a political system unwilling to make hard choices for the nation’s long-term health. America cannot keep piling up trillions in debt without facing a day of reckoning.“It’s time for leadership and courage—not more posturing and spending,” Rubin concluded.###About Main Street EconomicsMain Street Economics was formed to provide Economic Education for the American public. We focus on explaining the fiscal problems we face and basic economics in easy-to-understand language by laymen for laymen without formal education in economics. For more information on Main Street Economics and its initiatives, please visit https://www.mainstreeteconomics.org/ and follow on X at @MainStreetEco.To schedule an interview with Les Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

Addicted to Debt and Our Future

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.