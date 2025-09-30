SAXUM GLOBAL and Buhler Duggal & Henry advised Hack The Box, Ltd. on the strategic add-on acquisition of LetsDefend, Inc

Saxum Global Holger Scheer, CEO of SAXUM GLOBAL

We congratulate the team of Hack The Box and Carlyle to this groundbreaking acquisition, which will substantially accelerate the company's growth!” — Holger Scheer, CEO of SAXUM GLOBAL

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advisor teams of SAXUM GLOBAL and Buhler Duggal & Henry LLP, New York, have advised the UK-based Hack The Box, Ltd. (“Hack The Box”) in connection with a strategic add-on acquisition of New York-based LetsDefend, Inc. (“LetsDefend”), a pioneering blue team upskilling platform known for its hands-on SOC simulations and growing community members. The parties have agreed not to disclose specifics of the transaction.

Hack The Box is a global leader in gamified cybersecurity skills development with Carlyle Europe Technology Partners ("Carlyle"), one of its core investors and strategic partners. The combination of Hack The Box and LetsDefend will offer hands-on labs, real-world simulations, and cross-role skill development to empower enterprises, governments, MSSPs, and academic institutions to continuously benchmark, upskill, and certify their cyber workforce. This unified approach will drive more predictable security outcomes, reduce risk, and create high-performing cyber teams for organizations.

LetsDefend was founded in 2021 and has quickly grown into a go-to platform for blue team practitioners, boasting a community of over 320,000 users across 150+ countries. This strategic acquisition unites two of cybersecurity’s most vibrant communities and product offerings into one powerful ecosystem, advancing how organizations and individuals develop their cybersecurity knowledge and preparedness. With access to an expanded offering of full-spectrum, hands-on cyber defense upskilling, both red and blue teams will benefit from deeply integrated attack-and-defend scenarios, increased learning paths, and a collaborative ecosystem designed to enhance technical depth and operational readiness.

Carlyle is investing through its CETP V fund, a €3.2 billion vehicle focused on growth-stage technology businesses across Europe. The CETP team has extensive experience in scaling Infrastructure software and cybersecurity software platforms, with notable investments including 1E, NetMotion, Eggplant, ITRS and UC4/Automic.

The advisory teams of SAXUM GLOBAL and Buhler Duggal & Henry LLP, which specialize in Corporate Development Transactions with a focus on Private Equity and Venture Capital, have again advised Hack The Box and Carlyle on the Transaction Services aspects and structuring of the transaction, as well as on the full scope of US legal aspects of the deal.

Advisors to Carlyle:

SAXUM GLOBAL, Dubai, & Buhler Duggal & Henry LLP, New York:

Holger Scheer, Raoul Duggal (joint Team Lead – Private Equity / M&A), Anika Seidenfaden, Sophia Berger (both M&A/PE), Oliver Platz (IT/IP), Carl Berry, Eric Henry.

Advisors to the Sellers:

Igniters Tech Law, Istanbul: Caner Yesil, Aylin Sahin, Ph.D. (both team lead - Corporate M&A)



About SAXUM GLOBAL:

SAXUM GLOBAL is an IT-based and globally operating Transaction Services Platform of professional service providers, consisting of Corporate Finance advisors, Legal, Financial and Tax advisors, as well as IT-specialists who are specialized in various Corporate Development Transactions.

For more than 25 years, our teams have processed hundreds of strategic M&A transactions, Private Equity and Venture Capital transactions, growth and leveraged financings, as well as distressed transactions, both on the sale and buy side. We use cutting-edge cloud-based technology to build and coordinate tailor-made teams for our customers’ projects and ongoing portfolio services.

By adding professionals to our platform who are suitable for or desired by our customers, we accept no compromises in quality or resources. We use our platform technology to support our customers with high-end professional and corporate development services, such as M&A and corporate finance services, IT analysis and integration services, financial advisory, legal advisory in all relevant areas, tax advisory and structuring, due diligence support, and integration.

Our client portfolio comprises leading international Private Equity and Venture Capital Funds, enterprises from various industry sectors with a focus on IT-driven or platform-based business models, Family Offices, and High Potential Individuals. For more information, visit https://saxumglobal.com.



About Buhler Duggal & Henry LLP:

Buhler Duggal & Henry LLP is an elite corporate boutique law firm based in New York City, serving the commercial and transactional legal needs of businesses and their owners, as well as private equity funds, hedge funds, and venture capital investors. The firm routinely serves as outside general counsel to both development-stage and middle-market companies, counseling on issues that span the company's life cycle.





