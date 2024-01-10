SAXUM GLOBAL and HASHTHINK TECHNOLOGIES join forces in an IT Development and Consultancy Cooperation

SAXUM GLOBAL is a perfect partner for us both from a cultural perspective as well as complimentary service spectrum both companies offer.” — Sadra Shokouh, Co-founder of Hashthink

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai-based SAXUM GLOBAL CONSULTING FZCO (“SAXUM GLOBAL”) and Hashthink Technologies INC, Toronto (“HASHTHINK”) have entered into a partnership, to mutually support the partners’ clients with a holistic professional advisory services approach, including M&A, corporate finance, legal, tax and accounting services as well as IT-due diligence, SME & Enterprise Software Development, AI and Chatbot development, Metaverse & VR Solutions.

HASHTHINK is a reputed and fast growing innovative IT service firm, launched in 2016, head-quartered in Toronto Canada, operating globally out of Turkey and Malaysia. HASHTHINK provides bespoke software & product development, using cutting-edge technologies leveraging a team of experts. HASHTHINK’s modular service offerings allow tailored solutions for its clients. Through various partnerships in the past years, they have gotten a deep exposure and experience in solving sophisticated technical problems and creating lucrative business solutions in different sectors.

SAXUM GLOBAL is a team of professional service providers, consisting of Corporate Finance advisors, IT/Tech advisors, Lawyers, Auditors and Tax advisors who are specialized in all sorts of corporate development transactions. For more than 23 years the team has processed hundreds of strategic M&A transactions, Private Equity and Venture Capital transactions, corporate expansions, Restructurings and Distressed Transactions, both on the sell and buy side or for emerging companies. SAXUM GLOBAL uses cutting-edge web-based technology to build and coordinate tailor-made teams for its customers’ projects and ongoing services.

Being able to add to its web-based platform any professional advisor suitable for or desired by its customers, SAXUM GLOBAL accepts no compromises in quality or resources. SAXUM GLOBAL uses its platform to support clients with any professional, corporate finance or corporate development service: commercial and technical due diligence and integration, M&A and transaction processing, advisory in all relevant professional areas and jurisdictions, corporate structuring, due diligence support and integration.

SAXUM GLOBAL has built close co-operations with specialized professional firms in the areas of IT-services, corporate finance services, legal, tax and accounting and in Europe, The Americas, Middle East and Asia. Using a cutting-edge platform, SAXUM GLOBAL is able to advise and coordinate corporate development and transactional matters in all major industrial hubs around the world.

Holger Scheer, Managing Director of Saxum comments: “Our partnership with HASHTHINK allows us to extend and further productise our service offering that will not only solidify existing client relationships but offers Saxum a breadth of new clients, that we were not able to service previously.”

Sadra Shokouh, Co-founder of Hashthink, adds: “We are thrilled by this opportunity to extend our footprint and cutting-edge services and technologies into the GCC region, one of the most exciting, fastest growing global tech hubs."