SAXUM GLOBAL advised PHOENIX GAMES on the acquisition of the global PopReach Games Portfolio and PopReach Games India

The acquisition of PopReach Games signifies a remarkable enhancement of our portfolio, adding a team of 100 passionate professionals and a suite of global IPs and games that captivate millions.” — Klaas Kersting - CEO of Phoenix Games

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advisor teams of SAXUM GLOBAL, Norton Rose Fulbright, Canada, IndusLaw, India and DAC Beachcroft, UK have advised Phoenix Games Holding ("PHOENIX ") in connection with its acquisition of an extensive global games portfolio, including all shares in PopReach Games India (“PopReach Games”) from Ionik Corporation, Toronto, Canada.

PHOENIX, a globally operating gaming enterprise specializing in the acquisition and enhancement of game studios, has acquired PopReach Games, a live operations studio based in Bengaluru, India, from Ionik Corporation for a total aggregate purchase price of approximately US$ 9.8 million. The acquisition was financed “all equity” from existing cash reserves. Together with the studio, PHOENIX takes over a broad portfolio of free-to-play games that boasts more than 420 million lifetime downloads.

By this transaction, PHOENIX substantially diversifies its portfolio by including globally recognized IPs and beloved free-to-play titles on different platforms, such as Smurf's Village, Smurf's Magic Match, Gardens of Time, Kitchen Scramble games, Kingdoms of Camelot, and War of Nations as well as the Brain Training app Peak.

The acquisition of PopReach Games strengthens PHOENIX’ global presence and adds a dedicated workforce of more than 100 employees from the Indian studio.

“The acquisition of PopReach Games signifies a remarkable enhancement of our portfolio, introducing not just a team of 100 passionate professionals but also a suite of globally acclaimed IPs and games that continue to captivate millions,” states Klaas Kersting, CEO of PHOENIX. “We look forward to elevating these games to new heights with our proprietary Uplift platform and exciting new game experiences that we can craft around them.”

Ted Hastings, CEO of Ionik, adds: "It's truly remarkable that we've discovered the perfect home for our former games division, PopReach Games India, with PHOENIX, ensuring a promising and successful path ahead. This strategic move enables us to turn our full attention to our core responsibilities".

The advisory teams of SAXUM GLOBAL, Norton Rose Fulbright, IndusLaw and DAC Beachcroft, which specialize in Corporate Development Transactions with a focus on Private Equity and Venture Capital, have again advised PHOENIX on the corporate development aspects and structuring of the transaction as well as on the full scope Canadian, Indian and UK legal and tax aspects of the deal. Already in November 2023 the team has advised PHOENIX in its strategic acquisition of Sad Panda Games in Vancuver, Canada.

Advisors to PHOENIX:

SAXUM GLOBAL, Dubai, Norton Rose Fulbright, Canada, IndusLaw, Bangaluru & DAC Beachcroft, London:

Holger Scheer, Nathaniel Misri, Nikita Goyal (joint Team Lead), Anika Seidenfaden, Meredith Sawatzky, Deepansh Goyal, Matthew Darling, (all Corporate Finance/Private Equity/M&A), Bettina Carr-Allinson, Tom Sutherland (IT/IP), Jutta Schneider, John Dunlop, Dion Legge, Lokesh Shah (Tax & Structuring), as well as Benae Tutelman, Gaurav Goyal, Hilary Duholke, Joanna Tu, Katarina Wasielewski, Poojita Saxena, Sajan Atwal, Maya Medeiros.

Advisors to Ionik Corporation:

Inhouse: Amy Hastings (General Counsel to Ionik)

MLT Aikins, Toronto: Taylor M.A. Dignan and Team

JSA Law, Bangaluru: Lalu John Philip, Govind Anand and Team

