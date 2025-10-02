Multi-Robot Systems Market Anticipated to Grow at 3.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

Multi-Robot Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

How Big Is The Multi-Robot Systems Market In 2025?

The market size of multi-robot systems has shown a consistent growth pattern in the recent past. Predictions suggest that it will increase from $5.13 billion in 2024 to $5.31 billion in 2025, with a compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) of 4.67%. The growth observed in the historical phase can be linked to escalating automation in manufacturing, the advent of distributed robotic systems, the intensifying need for operational efficiency, and the growing requirement for robotics in the manufacturing sector.

The market size for multiple robot systems is anticipated to experience consistent growth in the coming years, expanding to a size of $6.07 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.31%. Factors contributing to growth during the prediction period include an elevated level of collaboration between humans and robots, a rise in the demand for robotics in healthcare and eldercare sectors, an increased adoption of distributed robotic systems, as well as an increasing dependence on cloud-based deployment models. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass progress in sensor technology, the integration of AI and machine learning, enhancements in the interaction between humans and robots facilitated by technology, progress in distributed robotic systems, and advancements in precision robotics.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Multi-Robot Systems Market?

The surge in acceptance of industrial automation is predicted to drive the expansion of the multi-robot systems market. Industrial automation, which includes the employment of technology like robotics and control systems to conduct industrial tasks with minimum human involvement, enhances efficiency, precision, and productivity. The acceleration in the adoption of industrial automation can be attributed to the requirement for higher operational efficiency as businesses strive to cut costs, reduce mistakes, and increase productivity. Multi-robot systems augment industrial automation by facilitating coordinated functions amongst several robots, heightening efficiency and lessening human involvement. They enable intricate tasks via real-time collaboration and data exchange, improving productivity, accuracy, and operational adaptability across manufacturing, logistics, and service settings. For example, as reported by the International Federation of Robotics, a non-profit organization based in Germany, there were 4,281,585 robotic units in operation worldwide in factories in 2023, signifying a 10% augmentation from 3,904,000 units in 2022. Consequently, the accelerated adoption of industrial automation is spurring the growth of the multi-robot systems market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Multi-Robot Systems Industry?

Major players in the multi-robot systems market include:

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ABB Ltd

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• FANUC Corporation

• Omron Adept Technologies Inc.

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

• Stäubli International AG

• Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

• Comau S.p.A.

What Are The Top Trends In The Multi-Robot Systems Industry?

Key players in the multi-robot systems market are prioritizing the development of high-tech solutions like multi-robot collaborative operating systems. These systems facilitate smooth coordination amongst differing robots, minimizing the need for human involvement in various sectors including industry, service, and logistics. A multi-robot collaborative operating system acts as a software platform providing real-time data exchange and task coordination for multiple robots operating in diverse environments. To illustrate, Chinasoft International Ltd., an IT service provider based out of China, forged a partnership with Shenzhen Kaihong Digital Industry Development Co. Ltd. in April 2025. Their joint venture led to the launch of M-Robots OS, a unique multi-robot collaborative operating system enabling real-time collaboration between various robots, incorporating industrial arms, assistive robots, and mobile service robots. This innovative platform furnishes ultra-low latency communication, extensive hardware compatibility, an AI-native design for autonomous task fine-tuning, and all-encompassing development tools to speed up applications specific to different sectors. It resolves the issues of fragmented standards and redundant investments in China’s robotics industry, by promoting multi-robot collaboration and swarm intelligence, with the intention of expanding applications across sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and education.

What Segments Are Covered In The Multi-Robot Systems Market Report?

The multi-robot systems market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premise Deployment, Cloud-Based Deployment, Hybrid Deployment

3) By Technology: Swarm Robotics, Collaborative Robotics (Cobots), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Teleoperated Robots, Humanoid Robots

4) By Application: Industrial Automation, Healthcare And Medical Robotics, Agricultural Robotics, Defense And Security, Logistics And Warehousing, Construction And Infrastructure

5) By End-User: Automotive, Electronics, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Controllers, Communication Systems, Power Supply Units, End Effectors

2) By Software: Robot Operating Systems, Data Analytics Platforms, Simulation And Testing Tools, Fleet Management Software, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Algorithms

3) By Services: Integration And Deployment, Training And Education, Maintenance And Support, Consulting Services, Managed Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Multi-Robot Systems Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Multi-Robot Systems Global Market Report, North America took the top spot as the largest region for that year, with potential for continued growth. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

