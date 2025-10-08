Grow Your E-Commerce Business

Selro Announces Seamless Integration with Back Market to Enhance Refurbished Electronics Sales

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selro, a leading multichannel e-commerce platform, is excited to announce its latest marketplace integration with Back Market, the premier online marketplace dedicated to refurbished and certified used electronics. This collaboration aims to streamline operations for sellers and provide a seamless experience for customers seeking high-quality refurbished products.Key Features of the Selro and Back Market Integration:Centralized Inventory Management: Sellers can now automatically synchronize their stock levels between Selro and Back Market, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information across all platforms.Efficient Order Processing: Orders placed on Back Market are automatically reflected in the Selro dashboard, streamlining the order fulfilment process and reducing the risk of errors.Automated Shipping and Tracking: The integration facilitates the generation of shipping labels and packing slips, and automatically updates tracking information, ensuring timely and accurate deliveries.International Reach: Sellers can expand their market presence by listing products on Back Market's international platforms, including the UK, France, and Germany, reaching a broader customer base."We are thrilled to partner with Back Market to empower sellers in the refurbished electronics sector," said Selro's spokesperson. "This integration simplifies the complexities of multichannel selling, allowing businesses to focus on growth while we handle the operational intricacies."Selro is a comprehensive multichannel selling platform designed to help businesses manage their online sales across various marketplaces and e-commerce stores. With features like inventory management, order processing, shipping solutions, and analytics, Selro enables sellers to streamline their operations and scale their businesses efficiently.Back Market is the world's first marketplace dedicated to selling refurbished and certified used products, giving consumers access to high-quality electronics at affordable prices. By promoting sustainability and reducing e-waste, Back Market connects customers with trusted sellers offering expertly restored devices.For more information about the Selro and Back Market integration or to schedule a demo, please visit selro.com.

