Selro Announces New Integration with Temu Marketplace, Expanding Multichannel Selling Capabilities for Online Retailers

Selro now integrates with Temu, enabling seamless listing, inventory sync, and order management for sellers across both platforms.

READING , BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selro, a leading multichannel e-commerce software platform , is excited to announce its latest integration with Temu Marketplace, one of the fastest-growing online marketplaces worldwide. This new partnership empowers online retailers to seamlessly list, manage, and fulfil orders from Temu Marketplace directly through the Selro platform.The integration enables sellers to take full advantage of Temu's rapidly expanding customer base while streamlining their operations through Selro’s powerful automation tools. Retailers can now sync inventory, manage product listings, process orders, and centralise shipping operations across Temu and other major marketplaces — all from one unified interface.“We’re thrilled to add Temu Marketplace to our growing list of supported marketplaces,” said Selro's spokesperson. “As Temu Marketpalce continues to grow rapidly across global markets, this integration provides our sellers with a fantastic opportunity to reach more customers while simplifying their day-to-day operations.”Key features of the Selro–Temu integration include:-Automated product listing and bulk uploads to Temu-Real-time inventory synchronisation to prevent overselling-Centralised order management across all channels-Integrated shipping and fulfilment tools, including carrier label generation-Sales performance analytics for data-driven decision-makingThis integration underscores Selro’s ongoing commitment to helping retailers scale their businesses across new and emerging channels, without added complexity.Retailers using Selro can activate the Temu Marketpalce integration from their Selro dashboard today.Selro is a comprehensive multichannel e-commerce platform designed to simplify online retail operations. Supporting integrations with major marketplaces, shopping carts, and shipping carriers, Selro enables retailers to manage product listings, inventory, orders, and shipping from one central system. Trusted by thousands of sellers globally, Selro helps businesses grow faster and sell smarter.Temu Marketplace is a global online marketplace offering a wide selection of quality products at affordable prices, shipped directly from manufacturers and sellers. Temu Marketplace has rapidly gained popularity for its competitive pricing, diverse product categories, and user-friendly shopping experience.

