Selro Announces New Shipping Integration with Landmark Global

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selro, a leading multichannel e-commerce management platform, is pleased to announce its latest shipping integration with Landmark Global, a trusted international delivery provider.This new integration gives Selro merchants direct access to Landmark Global’s reliable cross-border shipping solutions, enabling seamless order fulfilment, label generation, and tracking directly within the Selro platform.With the integration, sellers can:-Connect their Landmark Global shipping account to Selro in just a few steps.-Generate and print shipping labels, including thermal and integrated formats.-Access Landmark Global’s full range of supported services.-Automate workflows to streamline order processing and reduce manual steps.“We’re excited to welcome Landmark Global to our growing network of shipping partners,” said Selro's spokesperson. “This integration gives our customers more choice and flexibility when it comes to international shipping, helping them expand globally while keeping fulfilment simple and efficient.”The Landmark Global integration is available immediately to all Selro customers. Full setup instructions can be found in the Selro support guide.For more information about Selro’s shipping integrations, please visit here: Selro is a powerful multichannel e-commerce management platform that helps retailers streamline operations, manage inventory, automate workflows, and scale across marketplaces and webstores. By integrating with leading shipping carriers, marketplaces, and e-commerce tools, Selro empowers sellers to focus on growth while reducing complexity.

