New Music Alert Fireball from British Singer, Songwriter, Musician and Filmmaker Lewis Knaggs

Lewis Knaggs Fireball Out Now

Track Title: Fireball Genre: Indie / Alternative Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: QMDA72594198

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lewis Knaggs is a British singer, songwriter, musician and filmmaker. Fusing indie rock, americana and grunge, his powerful vocals and melodic guitar hooks combine with heartfelt, introspective lyrics. The result is his distinctively loud yet thoughtful sound. Born and raised in North London to a Californian father and a Welsh mother, he grew up a stone’s throw from Camden Town’s iconic 2000s music scene, where as a teenager he first cut his musical teeth.Fireball, inspired by a story about seeing a Tesla catch fire, that image sparked a reflection on the chaos we live through - so many fireballs in the world, both literal and metaphorical. It led to thinking about the greatest fireball of all: the sun. It gives us life, but one day it’ll take it away. At its core, the song is about longing for a simpler state of being; whether that’s here on earth, in an afterlife, or somewhere entirely different.The song came to Lewis whilst in Japan, recovering from the flu. Coming out of that haze, Lewis didn’t want it to feel heavy - it’s as much about embracing the moment as it is about existential questions. Recorded in a single take - just him and his guitar, no click track - it’s raw and immediate. Produced and programmed by Dan Holloway, engineered by Luke Farnell, with additional production from Simon Bloor.Lewis spent the tail end 2024 of the year supporting White Lies on their sold-out national tour, with 2025 seeing him playing a host of shows across the UK, perfecting his live sound at venues in Harrow, Cambridge and Rochester, with more live plans lined up across the UK and Ireland. With momentum growing even further, Lewis’ streaming figures have soared by over 3700%, his steady run of releases has drawn strong support from leading press outlets including Wonderland, TMRW, and Zillions, alongside radio spins from Planet Rock and Hoxton Radio.Contact Lewis Knaggs via Martin Conlon at martin@hysteriamgmt.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Lewis Knaggs Fireball Official Music Video

