Eatwith Champions Meaningful Travel on World Tourism Day 2025

PARIS, FRANCE, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On World Tourism Day 2025, Eatwith, the world’s largest community for authentic culinary experiences, is calling for a renewed focus on meaningful travel. This year’s global theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” set by UN Tourism, highlights tourism’s potential as an agent of positive change. Eatwith believes that transformation begins when travel shifts away from scale and speed, and towards depth, connection, and community.

“Today, people aren’t just looking for new places — they’re looking for meaning,” says Ester Giacomoni, Head of Marketing at Eatwith. “When travelers sit down at a host’s table, they don’t just share a meal — they share stories, culture, and belonging. That connection is transformative, not transactional.”

Eatwith’s approach reflects the priorities emphasized by the UN and backed by multiple studies:

Slow, small, and mindful experiences reduce impact while maximizing benefit. Research on slow travel shows that longer stays and locally grounded experiences not only reduce environmental footprints but also increase traveler satisfaction.

Demand for authenticity is shaping the future of travel. The sustainable tourism market is projected to grow by USD 508.3 billion by 2029, fueled largely by the rising preference for local and authentic experiences.

Sustainable tourism frameworks demand balance. Frameworks such as the UN Tourism ESG Framework and the SusTour-Index confirm that true sustainability lies in balancing economic, social, and environmental factors equally.

Empowering hosts and communities is essential. Eatwith’s model ensures that revenue flows fairly to local hosts, strengthening community resilience and amplifying local voices. From supper clubs in Paris to cooking classes in Barcelona and family dinners in Tokyo, Eatwith demonstrates that the most lasting travel memories are created not through scale, but through meaning — one plate, one story, and one connection at a time.

About World Tourism Day 2025

World Tourism Day 2025 is observed under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”, emphasizing that tourism must evolve to deliver not only economic growth but also social inclusion, environmental stewardship, and resilient communities.

About Eatwith

Eatwith is the world’s largest community for authentic culinary experiences, bringing people together to share food, stories, and culture in over 90 destinations . From intimate dinners in local homes to cooking classes and market tours, Eatwith empowers travelers to experience destinations through the eyes — and kitchens — of the people who live there.

Our mission is simple: to ensure that every traveler enjoys at least one meaningful and authentic interaction with locals during their journey — through the universal language of food.

