Minister Gayton McKenzie on FIFA points deduction for Bafana Bafana

As the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, I have taken note of the recent decision by FIFA to deduct three points from Bafana Bafana in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and fine SAFA 10 000 Swiss Francs (about R215 000). This development is deeply regrettable and has brought embarrassment to our nation and the game of football. We acknowledge that this situation has brought South Africa into disrepute, and we must take full responsibility for addressing it. We thank FIFA for swift action and not making us wonder and wait in agony about our fate.

However, our immediate focus must be on rallying behind our national team as they prepare for their crucial final two matches in Durban and Mbombela. Bafana Bafana have played with immense heart and determination to secure their place in the FIFA World Cup next year, and they deserve our unwavering support. This deduction is but a bump in the road, and we believe that we remain firmly on track for qualification; our belief in the team’s ability to succeed is unshaken.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) will lead a thorough investigation into the incompetence that led to this sanction. We are committed to uncovering the root causes of this failure and ensuring accountability. A comprehensive report will be compiled and shared with the public to provide clarity on this matter and prevent future occurrences.

For now, we urge all South Africans to unite in support of Bafana Bafana. Let us get behind our boys in these critical games. Together, we can and must carry them on our shoulders to the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026, and this moment must show the world that South Africans come together in moments of crisis. We must be the 12th man on the field for them in the last two games.

