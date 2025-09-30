MEC David Maynier on three weeks before Matrice exams

There are just 3 weeks to go to the start of the 2025 matric exams, and we appeal to candidates to make sure they are familiar with the rules of the exams.

Each of our matric candidates is asked to sign two key documents: a matric pledge and a commitment agreement.

The matric pledge is a document signed by the candidate, in which they promise to dedicate themselves to their studies for their exams and do their very best, to follow the rules of the exams, and to report any contravention of the rules that they become aware of.

The commitment agreement spells out the rules in detail, as well as the consequences for breaking them. It is signed by both the candidate and their parent or guardian, so that both acknowledge that they are aware of the rules and the consequences. The document also lists the various responsibilities of both the candidate and their parents.

We urge our matrics to take these documents seriously, and to ensure that they have read and understand the content in detail.

The consequences for infringing on the exam rules are severe. The candidate’s results could be nullified, and they could even be barred from writing up to three subsequent examinations, delaying their post-school employment or education. And if a candidate is found to be involved in the leakage of any examination question paper, they could even face criminal prosecution.

A total of 19 candidates were disqualified from the 2024 matric exams for possession of notes or cell phones. Cheating is simply not worth the risk!

Every candidate must carefully check their pockets for notes or cell phones before they sit down to write, as “forgetting” that they were carrying these items is unfortunately not an excuse.

We urge our candidates to use the remaining time before the exams wisely, and we wish them all the best as they make their final preparations!

