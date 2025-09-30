Shelleyes Successfully Delivers Over 5,000 S8 Body Cameras to the Ministry of Defence of Guyana

Shelleys S8 Body Camera Ministry of Defence News Channel of Guyana

Milestone project marks Shelleyes’ successful entry into the South American market

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelleyes , a leading global provider of security and body-worn solutions, is proud to announce the successful delivery of more than 5,000 units of its S8 body cameras to the Ministry of Defence of Guyana. This marks the full implementation of the strategic cooperation agreement signed in November 2024, symbolizing a major achievement in Shelleyes’ global expansion.Remarks from Both PartiesKevin, Sales Director of Shelleyes, said:“We are delighted to have successfully completed this important delivery to the Ministry of Defence of Guyana. The S8 body camera has already proven its value in enhancing operational transparency and safety. This project demonstrates not only the trust placed in Shelleyes but also our ability to deliver large-scale solutions on time and with uncompromising quality.”Julian, representative of the Ministry of Defence of Guyana, commented:“We appreciate Shelleyes’ professionalism and commitment throughout the entire process. The S8 body cameras have met our expectations in terms of performance, reliability, and durability. Their deployment will greatly support our mission readiness and strengthen the management of our forces.”Market ImpactThis successful delivery highlights Shelleyes’ strong execution capability and further consolidates its presence in South America. Through this cooperation with the Ministry of Defence of Guyana, Shelleyes has established a benchmark project in the region, and the S8 body camera has quickly gained recognition and popularity across the South American market.About the S8 Body CameraThe Shelleyes S8 body camera is designed for demanding missions and harsh environments, offering:Ultra-clear video recording with high resolution for critical evidence collection.Rugged and reliable design, ensuring stability and endurance during long operations.Smart security features, including encrypted storage and intuitive operation.Proven international adoption, widely used by defense and law enforcement agencies worldwide.Looking AheadShelleyes will continue to build on this achievement by expanding partnerships across South America, delivering advanced and reliable security solutions, and supporting the digital transformation of defense and law enforcement agencies globally.

